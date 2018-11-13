Daily News - November 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers notebook: Kyle Korver misses practice with foot soreness as injuries mount

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE — A familiar problem for Kyle Korver resurfaced Monday as the 37-year-old Cavaliers shooting guard missed practice with foot soreness.

With Korver undergoing tests, Cavs coach Larry Drew said it’s possible Korver could be sidelined for Tuesday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets and Wednesday’s game at Washington.

Korver is averaging 5.5 points in 15.3 minutes, down from 9.2 points in 21.6 minutes when he played with LeBron James last season. Standing fourth on the league’s all-time list for 3-pointers made, Korver is shooting .457 from the field and .387 from long range, his 3-point percentage slipping from his career average of .431.

Korver has dealt with foot issues since he joined the Cavs in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in January 2017. Last season right foot soreness kept Korver out of two games. In the Cavs’ championship season of 2015-16, he missed 11 games in March and April with left foot soreness. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers believe they are 'getting close'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- It was Nov. 3, less than two weeks ago, when the Cleveland Cavaliers hit rock bottom.

They had just made a recent coaching change, one general manager Koby Altman believed was best for the immediate and long-term health of the organization. Instead, a few games removed from their first win, the Cavs were blown out by 32 points against the Charlotte Hornets -- the same team that's headed to Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

What followed was internal friction, which came out in the Spectrum Center visitor's locker room, and a needed get-together in Orlando.

"The older guys came together and talked to each other and said let's give everything we've got and teach these guys what it takes to win and put ourselves in winning positions for them to learn what it takes. If we do that then the wins will start to come," Tristan Thompson said when asked to recall that message. "Just take more pride in this. Whatever is going on with our record and whatever is going on with the season, at the end of day we have to play with a sense of pride and have to leave it on the floor. We're all NBA players and it's unacceptable to get beat by 30 by anybody." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyle Korver misses practice with foot soreness; could be held out next two games

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kyle Korver and JR Smith both missed Monday's practice, leaving their status for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets in doubt.

Korver, more so than Smith, is the latest worry for Cleveland.

Smith was feeling sick so he didn't make it to the practice facility. Korver, meanwhile, complained of foot soreness.

Following a spirited practice session, head coach Larry Drew said there's a chance Korver "may not play" in either of the next two games -- home against Charlotte on Tuesday and on the road the next night against the Washington Wizards. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: