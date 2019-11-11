Daily News - November 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s career night helps Cleveland Cavaliers continue dominance against Knicks, 108-87

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- At this point last year, a dull meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks was dubbed the Zion (Williamson) Bowl.

It featured a pair of bad, rebuilding teams with dreams of lottery fortune altering their path.

But Cleveland, which finished with the league’s second-worst record in 2018-19, just a few games better than New York, is starting to show that fickle ping-pong balls bouncing the right way doesn’t have to be the lone route to a brighter future.

Scouting. Player development. Culture. Coaching. Front office decision-making. It all matters.

The Cavs won their second straight game Sunday night, crushing the Knicks 108-87 at famed Madison Square Garden. It’s 11 straight victories for Cleveland at MSG, the longest streak ever recorded by a visiting team. In the process, the Cavs also showed that their renaissance appears much closer than New York’s. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers seeing signs of continued growth from Collin Sexton’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK – After capping a mercurial first year with a spot on the All-Rookie team, there was still a nagging, lingering question about Collin Sexton, one that became more pressing after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted point guard Darius Garland with the No. 5 pick.

What is Sexton? Point guard? Shooting guard? Sixth man? All of the above? None of the above?

Heck, even head coach John Beilein was trying to figure that out in the early days of training camp.

“Is he a point guard that can score, or is he a scorer who plays point guard,” Beilein asked in October. “I think he can be a lot of things and one of those is being a successful guard. I don’t think he’s ever going to be pigeonholed as a point or a 2. I think he’s a guard. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Maul Knicks, Win Second Straight

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold came into the weekend having not won a game on the road. Two games into their recent trip, they haven’t trailed for a single second.

John Beilein’s young Cavaliers went wire-to-wire in their second straight contest while continuing their absolute mastery of the Knicks with a lopsided 108-87 victory on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland led by a dozen points after one quarter and by 18 at the break – extending their advantage to as much as 30 midway through the third quarter before New York used a 21-4 run late in the period to make things slightly more respectable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

