Daily News - November 11, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers stand by decision to draw final play for Collin Sexton: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought back from another 16-point deficit, the 10th they have faced in the first 12 games this season.

But once again, they couldn’t cap the comeback with a win.

Here are five observations following the 99-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls:

"The shot we wanted"

Tristan Thompson stole the ball from Zach LaVine and it looked like Collin Sexton was in the clear for a go-ahead layup. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton's career night spoiled by missed shot at buzzer, Chicago Bulls' 99-98 win: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The stage was set for Collin Sexton.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers down by one in the final seconds, head coach Larry Drew called a play for his prized rookie.

That's when Sexton went one on one, as the Cavs tried to create confusion with movement. Sexton had exactly what he wanted -- a chance to attack the basket with the game on the line. A chance for his signature moment in a bumpy first month -- the perfect capper to a career night.

But Sexton's runner rolled off the rim. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Will Cavaliers go big or small? Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson looking to prove two-big lineup still works

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- If the wine-colored jersey David Nwaba wore to shootaround Saturday morning was a hint then he will be making his first start of the season against the Chicago Bulls.

There’s also the matchup to consider, as the Bulls opted for both Wendell Carter Jr. and Jabari Parker in the starting group last game against New Orleans.

With Parker specifically, a smaller power forward, the Cavs are concerned about his ability to attack the rim, which could mean more Nwaba.

The Cavs would be relying on his speed, quickness, strength and athleticism to stay in front of the versatile Parker who matched his season-high point total with 20 on Wednesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

