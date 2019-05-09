Daily News - May 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Nickeil Alexander-Walker NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Virginia Tech guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nickeil Alexander-Walker has declared for the NBA Draft.

Could the sophomore guard from Virginia Tech be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Alexander-Walker in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER FILE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

2018-19 stats: 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 47.4 field-goal percentage, 37.4 percent shooting on 3s and 77.8 percent free-throw shooting in 34.3 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Ettore Messina interviews for Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coaching job Wednesday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina interviewed for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coaching job on Wednesday, league sources told cleveland.com.

Messina, 59, became the sixth candidate to interview during this wide-ranging search, which began shortly after the team parted ways with Larry Drew.

The decorated Messina joined Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio staff in 2014. Messina’s vast overseas experience combined with the impressive adjustment he has made to the NBA make him an intriguing candidate. A well-respected tactician, Messina is four-time EuroLeague champion head coach, two-time EuroLeague Coach of the Year, seven-time Italian Cup winner, five-time Russian League champion and four-time Russian League Coach of the Year. He is considered one of of the best European coaches of all time.

The Cavs have also met with Spurs assistant Ime Udoka, Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami assistant Juwan Howard, Utah assistant Alex Jensen and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. They have requested -- and been granted -- permission to interview Denver assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Jordi Fernandez as well as Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sending Nick Gilbert to represent team at NBA Draft Lottery

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are sending their good luck charm to the NBA Draft Lottery once again.

Owner Dan Gilbert’s son, Nick, will be the team representative on May 14. Executive Brock Aller will be in the lottery room, where the four-digit combinations are revealed.

Nick Gilbert has become a mainstay at the lottery, representing Cleveland in four of the last five trips. He made his first appearance on stage in 2011, when the Cavaliers improbably vaulted from the eighth spot to No. 1 and earned the right to select Kyrie Irving. Gilbert was also there for Cleveland’s second lottery win in three years, claiming the top spot in 2013. He became known for his lucky bowtie and celebration phrase, “What’s not to like?”

After not attending in 2014, when general manager David Griffin brought home another improbable lottery win, Gilbert made his return in 2018, grabbing what turned out to be the eighth-overall pick -- a result of the Irving blockbuster trade with Boston. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: