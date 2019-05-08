Daily News - May 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyler Herro NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Kentucky guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tyler Herro has declared for the NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.

Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Herro in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE TYLER HERRO FILE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

2018-19 stats: 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 46.2 field-goal percentage, 35.5 percent shooting on 3s and 93.5 percent free-throw shooting in 32.6 minutes per game.

Rui Hachimura NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Gonzaga forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rui Hachimura has declared for the NBA Draft after three years at Gonzaga.

Could he be an option for the Cavaliers? Get to know Hachimura in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE RUI HACHIMURA FILE

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 230 pounds

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 230 pounds

2018-19 stats: 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 59.1 field-goal percentage, 41.7 percent shooting on 3s and 73.9 percent free-throw shooting in 30.2 minutes per game.

By the Numbers: Luck of the Draw

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

8 … Cleveland's pre- and post-lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which they used to select Alabama point guard Collin Sexton.

14.0 … percent chance the Cavs end up with the first-overall pick in this year's Draft.

5 … times in franchise history where the Cavaliers "won" the Lottery, earning the coveted No. 1 pick in 1986, 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

14 … teams that are eligible to compete in this month's Lottery.

4 … instances where the Cavs came out of the Lottery with a higher overall pick than the one they entered with.

0.00012 … percent chance the Cavaliers had of drafting first four times in twelve years after winning again in 2014. - CLICK HERE to read full story.