Daily News - May 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Keldon Johnson NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Kentucky guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Keldon Johnson has declared for the NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent and can return to Kentucky.

He has until May 29 to make up his mind and return to the Wildcats.

Should he stay or go? Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Johnson in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE KELDON JOHNSON FILE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 211 pounds

2018-19 stats: 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 46.1 field-goal percentage, 38.1 percent shooting on 3s and 70.3 percent free-throw shooting in 30.7 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Season-In-Review: Collin Sexton

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: Some rookies run out of gas as their first season winds down. Collin Sexton got stronger.

For all the numbers we’re going to spill out here – and the Young Bull put up some serious digits – the number 82 might be his most significant. In a season in which injuries depleted the roster and derailed preseason hopes, Sexton was the only Cavalier to suit up for all 82 games this season. (And the first Cavalier to do so since Andre Miller in 1999-2000.)

But the former Alabama star didn’t just cruise to the finish line. He sprinted through it – bouncing back from a so-so start and going on a late-season tear that put him in the same sentence as some all-time greats and could (and should) land him on the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

After being taken with the No. 8 overall pick this past June – the final piece of the Kyrie Irving deal from the previous summer – a then-19-year-old Sexton hit the ground running in Vegas Summer League. The Young Bull played in all seven contests and, in a sign of things to come, got better with each passing one – averaging 19.6 points on 43 percent shooting, adding 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Source: Cavs to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina

Author: Tom Withers/Associated Press

Publication: News-Herald

The Cavaliers experimented with a successful European coach a few years ago with mixed results. They may try it again.

Cleveland has scheduled an interview this week with San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina, a person familiar with the Cavs' coaching search said May 6. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is keeping details of its search confidential.

Messina's coaching resume includes an impeccable run in Europe, where he won numerous titles and also coached Italy's national team. The 59-year-old Messina has worked on coach Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio since 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the NBA's top assistants.

He'll be the second Spurs assistant to meet with Cleveland, which interviewed Ime Udoka on May 5.

It's not known if owner Dan Gilbert is taking part in the interviews. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: