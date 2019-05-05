Daily News - May 5, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Through a riot, rain and a presidential diss, Goodyear Wingfoots became basketball ambassadors around the world

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching position on Sunday, league sources told cleveland.com.

A riot broke out during a game in Mexico against its Olympic team and spectators threw pesos the size of silver dollars before coach Hank Vaughn pulled the Goodyear Wingfoots off the court.

During a 1962 State Department-sponsored trip, Filipino President Diosdado Macapagal was so despondent over his Olympic team’s loss to the Wingfoots that he didn’t attend a polo club gala in their honor the following night.

With three games that same year in Laos, Wingfoot Terry Deems quickly learned “the Laotian people would foul you, then bow and apologize.”

As the Wingfoots celebrate the 100th anniversary of the industrial league basketball team that was a forerunner of the ABA and NBA with a reunion in Akron this weekend, former players cherish the chance they had to serve as ambassadors for the United States, Akron and Goodyear as they traveled the world. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Whether hitchhiking with Arnie or taking a blimp ride to stardom, Goodyear Wingfoots were ‘top of the line’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

As a student, Stan Najeway frequently hitchhiked from Wake Forest University to his home in Pennsylvania. But only once did his classmate and fellow passenger Arnold Palmer get dropped off at the Latrobe police station.

A four-year Wake Forest starter who went on to play basketball for the Goodyear Wingfoots, Najeway ate at the training table with golf legend Palmer for four years. Twice during their college days, Najeway and Palmer bummed a ride together.

An Akron resident and the former owner of Akron Parcel Delivery company, Najeway is 94 years old, but he remembers every detail of his most memorable trip with the seven-time major champion.

Picked up in Winston-Salem, N.C., by a couple returning to New York from Florida, Najeway said they were dropped off in Washington, D.C., then took a bus to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Hitchhiking again, they rode with two men headed for Najeway’s hometown of Arnold, Pa. Palmer said he could get home from there, but the men insisted on dropping Palmer off in Latrobe. By the time they arrived, it was 2 a.m. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Spurs’ Messina to become oldest (so far) to interview for Cavs job

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Clearly, the Cavaliers are going all in when it comes to their search for a new head coach. They seem to be talking to every assistant everywhere, and just when you hear one name, another emerges.

The latest is Ettore Messina, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, who is expected to visit with general manager Koby Altman and the Cavs next week, sources confirmed.

Messina, 59, is the oldest of those mentioned in relation to the Cavs’ coaching search. Others to have interviewed or lined up for interviews: Former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Denver Nuggets assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Jordi Fernandez, Spurs assistant Ime Udoka and Portland Trail Blazers assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

Basically, if you’re an assistant coach in the Western Conference, you may want to touch up the resume. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: