Daily News - May 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka on Sunday

Author: Chris Fedor

Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching position on Sunday, league sources told cleveland.com.

Udoka, a former NBA player, has been on Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2012. The Popovich coaching tree has produced Philadelphia’s Brett Brown, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, Chicago’s Jim Boylen and Golden State assistant/former Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown. The Cavs want to see whether Udoka can become the next.

Known for his ability to connect to players, Udoka was instrumental in LaMarcus Aldridge’s decision to join the Spurs in free agency. Udoka also played part in Kawhi Leonard’s evolution into superstar, often going to San Diego in the summer to work with Leonard. In 2013 and 2014, Udoka coached the Spurs at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Udoka will be Cleveland’s fifth coaching interview. There are a few more to come next week.

Early Friday, the Cavs met with Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen. The interview with Jensen, the first head coach of the Canton Charge, was “good,” according to a source with knowledge of the conversation. Jensen followed ex-Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who interviewed with Cavaliers brass on Tuesday. Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Miami - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Blossom(End)Game Break Down *SPOILER ALERT*

Author: Jaron Blossomgame

Publication: Cavs.com

If you are the typical superhero fan, then Marvel’s 22 movie long saga should be everything you’ve dreamed of.

After watching, "Avengers: Infinity War", last year ... I was left speechless. The movie was, in my opinion, a 10/10 and I thought that there was no way they could produce a better movie than that. Well, after watching, "Avengers: Endgame", twice now, they’ve done it again!

As a kid, I grew up the biggest Marvel fan. I had toys, video games, blankets, posters, t-shirts, comic books and memorabilia. So, there wasn’t much about the Marvel superhero world that I didn’t already know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as MCU, began over ten years ago and it concluded with, "Avengers: Endgame". So, to prepare myself for "Endgame", I began watching all the movies from start to finish about a week before "Endgame" was released. If you do the math, that’s about 3-4 movies a day. I started with the first "Iron Man" movie and finished with "Infinity War". On Thursday, I finished "Infinity War" with about 45 minutes left to spare before I left to see "Endgame".

After seeing "Endgame" for the first time, I had mixed feelings about it. After leaving the theater, I didn’t know if I liked it or didn’t. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers to interview Spurs assistant Ime Udoka Sunday

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Spurs assistant Ime Udoka played for three universities, went undrafted out of college and rose from the ranks of the G League to spend seven seasons in the NBA. That perseverance, along with his ability to relate to players, has drawn the interest of the Cavaliers. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Friday night that Ukoka will interview with the Cavs on Sunday. Udoka, 41, has spent seven seasons as a Spurs assistant, directing the Spurs’ Summer League team in 2013 and ’14. During his time in San Antonio, Udoka was considered a key in luring LaMarcus Aldridge in free agency and developing former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in summer sessions. During an NBA career that ran from 2003-11, with one season spent in the professional ranks in Spain and France, Udoka played for the Lakers (2003-04), Knicks (2005-06), Trail Blazers (2006-07), Spurs (2007-09 and 2010-11) and Kings (2009-10). During his G League time, Udoka was named to the all-G League first team and chosen for the league’s sportsmanship award. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: