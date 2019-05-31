Daily News - May 31, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love is going to summer school at Harvard with Chip and Joanna Gaines

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love is going to summer school at Harvard and he isn’t even the most famous person in the class.

The course is “The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports,” a $10,000 four-day “immersive experience” designed to teach celebrities, professional athletes, agents and entertainment executives about “business and technology trends that are redefining the industry.”

The course’s famous almuni include Dwyane Wade, Katie Holmes, LL Cool J, Channing Tatum and Karlie Kloss.

The Cavaliers star posted a photo of his classmates on Instagram: “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor Eric Christian Olsen, R&B singer Ciara, fellow NBA players Julius Randle and Luc Mbah a Moute, and former professional soccer players Tim Cahill and Oliver Kahn. Their Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse is also in the picture. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2019 Draft Position Preview: Guards

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold have the 5th and 26th overall pick when the 2019 NBA Draft rolls around on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As we get closer to the big night, Cavs.com breaks down some of the best players at their positions – focusing this edition on some of the top guards that’ll come off the board that night.

In this edition, we’ll check out a player who went from a zero-star recruit to the top of the Lottery, a jack-of-all-trades guy who led his squad to the NCAA title game, a point man with only five games under his belt, a lightning-quick guard with the best hair in the Draft and a former Hoosier looking to become the first “Romeo” to ever play in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2019 Mock Draft: Eighth installment, first post-lottery

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Here is my first mock draft following the lottery, NBA Combine and several conversations some team executives and scouts. Both rounds are included. Moving forward, I will do at least one mock a week until the actual draft June 20.

FIRST ROUND

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

New York Knicks: R.J. Barrett, SF, Duke

Los Angeles Lakers: De’Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

Phoenix Suns: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

Chicago Bulls: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt



- CLICK HERE to read full story.

The case for the Cleveland Cavaliers to draft Jarrett Culver

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC

This time last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers were preparing for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

What a difference a year makes.

With the Toronto Raptors set to take the Cavs' place against the Golden State Warriors in this year's Finals, Cleveland has already turned its attention toward the NBA Draft. After suffering some bad luck at the draft lottery, the Cavs lay claim to the No. 5 overall pick in next month's draft, despite entering the drawing in the second slot.

That doesn't, however, mean, Cleveland won't have a chance to land a promising prospect. In fact, one could argue that the team's lack of lottery luck only makes its decision in next month's draft all the more important. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Try To Trade For Clint Capela This Offseason

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

The Houston Rockets have been eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in three of the last five postseasons, with the latest being a meltdown in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. This elimination by Golden State may be the one that finally broke Houston general manager Daryl Morey, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the entire Rockets roster, sans James Harden, as well as future draft picks, are available in trade talks.

Morey will be aggressive in his pursuit to improve Houston's roster but they have no cap room to change a roster that is built for a window that may be closing, thanks to Chris Paul and his contract that will pay him $44 million at 37 years old. Houston has also guaranteed $72.1 million over the next four years to center Clint Capela, who is a liability for the Rockets against the Warriors. In the vacuum of time and space, it made sense for the Rockets to go all-in on surrounding Harden with talent but if they are unable to beat Golden State, Morey's white whale, then the juice just is not worth the squeeze. Moving Paul's albatross contract will be tough for Morey, but he may have the perfect suitor for Capela in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are a team that is looking to take on long-term contracts like Capela's in order to be a serious playoff contender in a few seasons. They are also armed with a myriad of future expiring contracts like Tristan Thompson ($18.5 million), Brandon Knight ($15.6 million), Jordan Clarkson ($13.4 million), John Henson ($9.7 million) and Matthew Dellavedova ($9.6 million) to work with. Out of all of the before-mentioned players, Thompson is the one that makes the most sense to be shipped to Houston for Capela. A trade that works for both sides would require the Cavaliers sending Thompson to Houston for Capela and Gary Clark, with Clark just serving as salary filler to make the trade legal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.