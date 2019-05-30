Daily News - May 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers team up with Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland-Cliffs for Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse entrances

Author: Courtney Shaw

Publication: News 5 Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with Sherwin-Williams and Cleveland-Cliffs to brand two entrances at the new Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Sherwin-Williams entrance will be located on the Northwest side of the Fieldhouse near the intersection of Huron Road and Ontario Street, while the new Cleveland-Cliffs entrance will be located on the Northeast end of the Fieldhouse near the Huron Road and East 6th Street entrance.

The new entrances will feature creative storytelling flex walls, interactive technology and a more engaging gathering space.

“It is a natural fit to have Sherwin-Williams and Cleveland-Cliffs, two companies with a global following that have been a staple in the Cleveland community for over a century, to be represented in this world-class venue as we welcome in a new era of sports and entertainment in the city we all call home,” said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Did they “kill it” in the Kyrie Irving deal?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I interviewed Dan Gilbert last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers owner had a lot to say about so many different things. But one point he wanted to make dealt with Kyrie Irving.

Most fans know after the 2017 playoffs, Irving and his agent met with Gilbert and demanded a trade. That led to Irving being shipped to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, a draft pick (Collin Sexton), Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic.

“The agent (for Irving) was telling us, if we don’t trade him, there is some surgery he is on the borderline of having on his knee,” said Gilbert. “It was possible he could be out for most of the year. It turned out to be true.”

Irving missed the 2018 playoffs because he had two knee surgeries. He was relatively healthy this season, but the Celtics had a rocky year and were wiped out of the post-season in the second round. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert doing ‘as well as he can be’ after stroke

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is doing as well as can be expected after suffering a stroke on Sunday, Quicken Loans and Rock Holdings vice chairman Bill Emerson said Wednesday.

Taking Gilbert’s place as the keynote speaker at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, Emerson said he saw Gilbert at noon on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press, and that Gilbert was “awake” and “responsive.”

“We’re literally 72 hours from Dan having a stroke,” Emerson said at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, according to the newspaper. “I talked with him. He knew I was there. He knew what I was talking about.

“He’s doing as well as he can be doing. He is one tough human being, and he will come back as fast and as strong as anybody can in this particular situation.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

