Daily News - May 3, 2020

Terry’s Talkin’ Sports: Clase’s failed drug test, The Shot never ends, virtual recruiting, death of a coach

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

It seems Michael Jordan’s buzzer-beater over the Cavaliers’ Craig Ehlo in Game 5 of the first round of the 1989 playoffs hangs over the franchise.

It was revived with The Last Dance, the story of Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. In the ESPN documentary, former Cavalier Ron Harper said he told coach Lenny Wilkens that he wanted to defend Jordan on the final play.

Here’s the disclaimer: That could be true. It could have been said outside the huddle with three seconds left in the game as the Bulls called a timeout. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Cavaliers Big Men Had To Hand It To Jordan

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: SI.com

A young friend of mine, like pretty much every sports fan, is locked in on ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

One of the (countless!) questions she had about Michael Jordan, the headliner of the drama, was regarding his hands.

“He holds the basketball like it’s a softball!” she marveled. “No wonder he was able to dunk on all those big guys.”

Her words reminded me of a conversation I happened to overhear while in the locker room of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1989 season at The Coliseum in Richfield. - CLICK HERE to read full story.