Daily News - May 3, 2019

Retired NBA player Channing Frye teams up with Sibling Revelry Brewing for new beer

Author: Rick Armon

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Channing Frye is known for his three-point shot. Well, that and winning an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Soon, he may be known for craft beer, too.

Frye, who retired this year from the Cavaliers after a 13-year NBA career, is teaming up with Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake to brew a special fruited IPA. Proceeds will benefit Athletes vs Crohn’s & Colitis, a charity founded by current Cavalier Larry Nancy Jr. and Noah Weber.

Frye and Nance stopped by the brewery Wednesday to spitball ideas.

“We spent the entire afternoon sipping beers and talking about what [Frye] wanted in a beer,” brewer Pete Velez said. “He was very specific and very cool. ... He’s no slouch when it comes to craft beer. He knows what he’s talking about.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to interview Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez for head coaching job, still don’t have a favorite

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers asked for -- and were granted -- permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez for their head coaching position, league sources told cleveland.com on Thursday evening.

A source said an interview hadn’t been set up yet and the Cavs will respect Fernandez and the Nuggets, who are in the midst of the Western Conference semifinals. But Fernandez has always been viewed as a person of interest for the job and a source told cleveland.com last week that the Cavs were likely to reach out following Denver’s first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs, which went seven games.

At this point in the process, there is no frontrunner. The Cavs, however, have been thrilled with the early portion of their search and the candidates have impressed, a source said.

Fernandez, 36, has been an assistant coach with the Nuggets since 2016. Prior to that, he spent three total seasons with the G League’s Canton Charge -- one as associate head coach and the final two as head coach. Known for his development skills, Fernandez began his NBA career as a player development coach with the Cavaliers, staying in that role from 2009-13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers receive permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. for their head coaching vacancy, league sources confirmed to cleveland.com.

Unseld is the lead assistant for Mike Malone’s Nuggets, who are tied 1-1 with the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals. Unseld, an assistant coach on Denver’s staff since the 2015-16 season, is considered the architect of the Nuggets’ top-10 defense and has been instrumental in the development of the Nuggets’ promising young core.

The Denver assistant, son of Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld, has been an NBA coach since 2005, when he got his start with the Washington Wizards. Unseld coached the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

Cleveland has interviewed three candidates for the open coaching gig already. Dallas assistant coach Jamahl Mosely and Miami assistant Juwan Howard met with Cavaliers brass early in the process. J.B. Bickerstaff, fired by the Memphis Grizzlies following the 2018-19 season, interviewed Tuesday. Bickerstaff told Sirius XM NBA Radio that he likes Cleveland’s future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

