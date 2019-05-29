Daily News - May 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Shooters the Cavs should consider with the No. 26 overall pick

Author: Trevor Magnotti

Publication: Fear the Sword

Much of the focus for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ draft needs focuses on the fifth overall pick. That’s the Cavs’ best chance to add talent, especially in a weak draft. But they also have the 26th pick, and the Cavs could stumble into a decent rotation player if things break correctly. The team probably isn’t going to add star talent this year, but they also are missing a lot of basic pieces that go into creating a winning roster. And while the class isn’t deep with NBA-ready rotation players, there are players who could be improvements over the current roster situation.

In particular, the Cavs need to add shooting from the wing; they need defensive help, basically everywhere; and adding a secondary playmaker that can compliment Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson and help facilitate ball movement. We’ll be covering each of these skill markets in the lead up to the draft, starting with shooters.

The shooting strength of this class isn’t ideal, with the main shooting threats coming from less than ideal athletes, and most of the athletic wings not offering confidence as shooters off the catch. That means that most of the shooting class is going to be for the most part one-dimensional, which isn’t necessarily enticing. But the Cavs need shooting help, especially from the wing, where Cedi Osman was often on his own as a shooter last year. As such, here are five potential options for the Cavs to address that need in the back half of the draft.

Cam Johnson, SF, UNC - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cuyahoga County Council considers $40M bond issue to reimburse Cavs for arena repairs

Author: Courtney Astolfi

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Council is considering whether to issue $40 million in bonds to reimburse the Cleveland Cavaliers for repairs the county is required to cover under the team’s lease agreement on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Also under consideration is a measure that would re-finance $40 million of the $60 million in bonds sold by the county in 2015 as an advance on revenues from the county’s so-called sin tax, which was extended 20 years by a 2014 vote.

The reason for both proposals? The money set aside for repairs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been used up, and the Cavs have been using their own money to pay for major capital repairs over $500,000, which the county is required to fund under the lease.

If approved by Council, the $40 million generated in the bond sale would go back to the Cavs for projects the team already has paid for, or those currently in the works. That money would not be used to finance any new repairs or upgrades. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft 2019 rumors, news: Lakers leaning toward Darius Garland, De’Andre Hunter; could R.J. Barrett fall?

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is growing speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers, who pick at No.4 and one spot ahead of the Cavaliers, will use that selection on Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland or Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter.

Garland can give them the shooting they desperately need around LeBron James. He is a prospect who only played five games this season because of injury at Vanderbilt, but has drawn comparisons to Porland's Damian Lillard.

Hunter brings versatility on the defensive end, an ability to defend most positions on the court, and led the Cavaliers to the national championship.

Garland left the combine earlier this month early, which drew speculation that he received a promise from a team in the lottery. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

