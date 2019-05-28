Daily News - May 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What’s Cam Reddish’s answer to the one thing NBA lottery teams want to know?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

By mid-November, it was already clear to most if not all of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ players that any postseason hopes were dead and the franchise had shifted toward trying to secure a high draft pick.

At the time, the top three players in college were all considered to be from Duke, and multiple Cavs who shall remain nameless said Cameron Reddish, not Zion Williamson or R.J. Barrett, might be the best pro of the three.

Fast forward to today. The Cavs’ talent evaluators are among the lottery teams taking a look at Reddish, but they’re doing so from the No. 5 spot in the draft. There was a time where Reddish, now 19, was projected to be the top player in the 2019 class. Now, he could fall as low as 10th.

And yet he is the kind of pro prospect who could skyrocket up draft boards, get back to No. 4 or even, albeit a long shot, to No. 3, through his private workouts, because of his size (6-foot-8, 220 pounds) and the skills that used to make college and pro scouts drool. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert awake, responsive, resting after suffering stroke Sunday that led to catheter-based procedure

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized, but is awake, responsive and resting comfortably after suffering a stroke on Sunday, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Monday night.

Farner said Gilbert was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to a Detroit-area hospital by a family friend. While under care at the hospital, Gilbert suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure before moving into recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” Farner wrote. “Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends towards his recovery.”

A further update and any additional details will be made public at an appropriate time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert suffered stroke Sunday

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke early Sunday after being taken to a Detroit-area hospital by a family friend, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement released Monday night.

Gilbert immediately underwent a catheter-based procedure, according to the statement, and was moved to intensive care.

“Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” the statement said. “Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery.”

The family expressed its gratitude for the outpouring of support since the news broke on Sunday and said it will continue to provide updates. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

