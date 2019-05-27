Daily News - May 27, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA mock draft 2019: Deciphering pre-draft promises and another Cavaliers option

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NBA Draft is now less than a month away.

Following the scouting combine in mid-May with the lottery, player stock is beginning to rise and fall.

What will that mean for the Cavaliers, who have two first-round picks, and the rest of the draft? This latest mock draft deciphers some reports on pre-draft promises and how the combine can affect the first round.

The top two, and the fates of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, remain a near certainty. But what about the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers? How will their decisions impact the Cavaliers?

Cam Reddish of Duke has been an early favorite for Cleveland at No. 5, so let's take a look at other scenarios. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hospitalized Sunday morning for stroke-like symptoms, currently recovering comfortably

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sought care at a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday morning after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms,” according to a Quicken Loans spokesperson.

“He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to cleveland.com. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”

Details of his condition, diagnosis and prognosis were not released.

Gilbert, 57, introduced new Cavs head coach John Beilein at a press conference Tuesday morning. According to the Detroit News, Gilbert is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

His hospitalization comes a month before his Rocket Mortgage is to host Detroit’s first PGA Tour event. It also follows his launch of a ballot drive just days earlier to push auto insurance reform in Michigan. The state Legislature passed a landmark insurance reform bill Friday that Gilbert celebrated on social media. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

