Daily News - May 25, 2019

Could the Cleveland Cavaliers move up in the NBA Draft? Hey, Chris

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

QUESTION: Any scenario you see where they move up to #3 to to take RJ?

Hey, @BangerMasher: There are always scenarios. It's the NBA. The Cavs think highly of RJ Barrett. That's not a secret. One member of the front office thinks he's on the same level as Ja Morant when it comes to ranking this draft class and Barrett will lead the class in scoring. The Cavs also recognize the drop in talent after Barrett, believing there's a clear line of demarcation before getting into a cluster of prospects that can be ranked any possible way starting at No. 4.

Next moves for the Cavs: Kevin Love, JR Smith and more questions

Author: Bobby Marks

Publication: ESPN.com

What's next for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cavs enter the offseason with a building block in point guard Collin Sexton, questions surrounding Kevin Love, plenty of expiring contracts, a new head coach in John Beilein and the No. 5 pick in the draft.

After hitting a holding pattern following the departure of LeBron James, Cleveland now has a more clear path to rebuild this roster. Let's look ahead to the decisions facing the franchise in the summer.

Get more team-by-team NBA offseason guides here

If Cameron Reddish Is On The Cavaliers' Draft Radar, They Should Not Pick Him Fifth Overall

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

This year's iteration of Duke Blue Devils basketball was must see tv for the entirety of the basketball season. This was mostly because of Zion Williamson, a one of a kind prospect due to his Herculean athleticism and his ability to make any play a part of SportsCenter's top ten. Alongside Williamson was elite Canadian point forward R.J. Barrett, who has some flaws to his game but will still be a top pick this June. But, in all the hubbub surrounding Williamson and Barrett, many forgot about the third freshman in Duke's Big 3 - Cameron Reddish.

Coming into Duke, Reddish was held in the same regard as Williamson and Barrett, with many expecting all three to be jockeying each other for the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. But, while Williamson's and Barrett's shined like the sun throughout the collegiate season, Reddish's merely twinkled. He struggled to find a consistent rhythm with the Blue Devils, averaging 13.5 points on 35.6% shooting to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Questions also came up about his love for the game of basketball, showcasing apathy at times this season. This has caused Reddish's stock to fall, especially when compared to both his fellow freshman stars.

Despite his lack of drive and lackluster stats, there is still some intrigue into what kind of player Reddish will exactly become. After measuring in at the draft combine at 6'8" in shoes with a 208-pound frame and a 7' wingspan, he has started to draw favorable comparisons to Jayson Tatum and this is boosting his draft stock. A lot of NBA teams also see his game transitioning to the next level with relative ease, helping Reddish's draft stock from bottoming out entirely. While Reddish might not be drafted by the teams in the top four of the draft, there is a good chance the Cleveland Cavaliers take a shot at the former Blue Devil and it is starting to look like they just might.