Daily News - May 24, 2019

Matthew Dellavedova to play for Australia’s 2019 World Cup team

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

Matthew Dellavedova will be representing his home country this summer.

As announced by the Basketball Australia, Dellavedova is one of eight NBA players on Australia’s initial 2019 World Cup squad. The roster is headlined by 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz forward Joe Ingles and Spurs guard Patty Mills. Deng Adel, who was signed to the Cavs on a two-way deal last season, is also on the roster. The full roster is as follows:

Deng Adel, Aron Baynes, Todd Blanchfield, Andrew Bogut, Jonah Bolden, Mitch Creek, Matthew Dellavedova, Cameron Gliddon, Chris Goulding, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Langdale, Mitchell McCarron, Patty Mills, Brock Motum, Ben Simmons and Nathan Sobey

Notable absences from the roster are Thon Maker and Dante Exum. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rebuilding the Cavs, Part 3: A penny not saved, and owner Dan Gilbert’s latest spending spree

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

The third of a four-part series examining the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuilding process after the second departure of LeBron James.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the last three years of LeBron James Era II, the Cavaliers spent $130 million in luxury taxes.

The rest of the NBA spent $131 million in the same three years, according to data from the Cavaliers.

“When LeBron left the first time, we had a huge advantage with Dan willing to take on money (in contracts) to help add assets and draft picks,” said former Cavs GM David Griffin, now with the Pelicans.

“Dan is doing it again," Griffin added. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein ‘isn’t going to have any trouble making the jump to the NBA,’ says former Michigan star Nik Stauskas

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nik Stauskas was a teenager, either 16 or 17, when he took his first unofficial visit to Michigan.

He met with John Beilein, the esteemed head coach of the men’s basketball program that was in the midst of a renaissance, and traversed the grounds. The two talked -- about everything. Life. Basketball. The university. Pop culture. Core values. You name it. Stauskas was sold. Georgetown, Kansas, Iowa State and Wake Forest were also in on the Canadian sniper, but Michigan was the only school he visited. It was the only tour he needed to take.

“I just got really good vibes from him. I connected with him. He always believed in me since Day One,” Stauskas told cleveland.com, recalling his initial interaction with the new Cavaliers head coach. “He was always super positive and encouraging. Just from all the conversations I had with him I could always sense how much he cared about the game, his knowledge for it, how he was able to teach it. Those were all things that kind of drew me in and got me interested in playing for him.”

Stauskas is now 25, about to enter his sixth season in the NBA. Yet after all these years, he’s hoping to get another chance to play for Beilein. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

