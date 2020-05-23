Daily News - May 23, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Is Andre Drummond a fit for the Cavaliers? Why were things better with J.B. Bickerstaff?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who knows if the Cavaliers will play any more basketball this season. They had a 19-46 record after the season was halted due to COVID-19. That means only 17 games are left if the NBA takes the court again.

QUESTION: What are we supposed to think about the Cavs’ season?

ANSWER: It breaks down into two parts. The first was with an overwhelmed John Beilein. The former Michigan coach had a 14-40 record in his rookie NBA season. Even worse, they started 4-5. Then they were 10-35 before he resigned at the All-Star break.

Q: So why were they better under J.B. Bickerstaff? CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love: Coronavirus pandemic another reminder of importance of mental wellness

Author: Jackie MacMullan

Publication: ESPN.com

Kevin Love is fretting about COVID-19.

He's not spending a lot of energy worrying whether he'll get it, or grieving the death of someone close to him who contracted the coronavirus. He frets because he knows what can happen if people experience the loss of a loved one, become consumed with the loneliness of isolation, experience job insecurity and financial difficulty, and then internalize that stress instead of getting help by reaching out and talking to a health professional.

"Listen, I don't have all the answers -- and likely never will," the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward said. "But speaking from experience, I can tell you there are resources out there that can help you.

"It's really scary what's going on in the world right now. But you don't have to suffer through it alone. Take it from someone who did that for far too long." CLICK HERE to read full story.