Daily News - May 22, 2019

John Beilein hoping to lead ‘renaissance’ with Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- At one point during his lengthy introductory press conference Tuesday, new Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein -- with his proud family in attendance -- paused and pointed to the 13 banners hanging inside the spacious, state-of-the-art Cleveland Clinic Courts practice facility.

Seven Central Division Championship banners. Five Eastern Conference Championship banners. One that depicts the greatest moment in franchise history: the 2016 NBA title.

Those pieces of cloth serve as daily reminders. Of what used to be for the Cavs. Of the hard work and sacrifice it took. Of the best days when seasons didn’t wrap in April.

For Beilein, they’re also proof that digging out of the rubble is possible.

“Rebuild is not a word we’re going to use here, I saw it more as a renaissance,” he said. “Look at all those banners up there. It’s been done before. Why can’t it be done again?” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert talks coaches, front office, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — “This is Koby’s Show.”

That’s how Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert explained the hiring of Coach John Beilein.

Koby is Koby Altman, the Cavaliers general manager.

Gilbert is an owner who has pushed for some coaches to be hired (David Blatt and Mike Brown, Part 1). In other cases, he went with the choices of the front office (Byron Scott, Tyronn Lue and Mike Brown, Part 2).

Beilein becomes the Cavaliers’ sixth coach since 2010, replacing Larry Drew. He was the coach at the University of Michigan for the last 12 years. Gilbert lives in Detroit and is a Michigan State supporter.

“This narrative that I drove this (Beilein hiring) is wrong,” said Gilbert. “A few weeks ago, Koby brought up John to me. I obviously knew who he was, but I never met him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rebuilding the Cavaliers, Part 2: Wide fan base gives Cleveland an advantage

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

Part two of a series examining the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuilding process after the second departure of LeBron James.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a huge advantage over the other professional teams in the city.

“That’s because we are a regional franchise,” said Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski.

Let’s start with a simple fact: The Cavs are the only NBA team in Ohio.

There are two Major League Baseball and two NFL teams (Cleveland and Cincinnati). Columbus has an NHL team. Just across the border, Pittsburgh has baseball, football and hockey teams. Buffalo has football and hockey teams.

“But no NBA franchise,” said Komoroski. “Our reach goes into Western Pennsylvania and upstate New York, including Buffalo. We also have a lot of fans in Kentucky.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

