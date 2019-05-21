Daily News - May 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

John Beilein’s age shouldn’t be a concern for Cavs fans

Author: Josh Poloha

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

Plenty of questions were raised when the Cleveland Cavaliers surprisingly hired John Beilein early last week. One of the most glaring questions surrounding the former Michigan head coach had to do with the fact that he will be making his NBA coaching debut at the age of 66. While many teams with recent head-coaching vacancies have gone with a younger, more innovative type, the Cavs decided to hire a college basketball head coach with plenty of experience…just none of which has been in the NBA.

I tried my best to answer a number of those questions last week, but with that said, his age and lack of NBA experience seem to be bothersome to many Cavs fans. Beilein might not have any experience in the highest level of basketball in the world, but he has been a head coach at every level — from junior varsity in high school all the way through to Division I college basketball — since 1975, winning at every stop along the way, including being the winningest coach in Michigan men’s basketball history.

While NBA Head Coaching hires have gotten older along with the average age of coaches around the league, at least up until the 2015-16 season, Beilein is still quite an outlier. That doesn’t even count the fact that he’s making his NBA head coaching debut at 66 either.

Regardless of his age, current Los Angeles Clippers consultant and former NBA great Jerry West believes that the Cavaliers made a fantastic decision by taking a chance on Beilein.

Cavaliers hire B.J. Bickerstaff as associate head coach

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

J.B. Bickerstaff has been hired as an associate head coach, the Cavaliers announced late on May 19.

Bickerstaff, the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19, interviewed for the Cavaliers head coaching vacancy later filled by former University of Michigan head coach John Beilein.

“This was a very easy decision to add J.B. as our associate head coach,” Beilein said in a statement. “He is a respected and accomplished coach who I’m very excited and fortunate to have next to me.

“When I spoke with J.B., I quickly realized that we share many of the same core values, principles and views about coaching basketball and team culture. I also think J.B. will bring ideas and leadership that will complement my approach well and help the team in very impactful ways.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Legend Michael "Campy" Russell presented with Lifetime Achievement Award

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers Legend Michael “Campy” Russell was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Black Professionals Association Charitable Foundation on Sunday night. He was one of four honorees inducted into the 2019 Class of Lifetime Achievers.

“We are extremely proud of Campy for this well-deserved recognition,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said in a statement from the team. “He has always been an influential part of our team, as a Cavaliers Legend and as a passionate leader in the Cleveland community. We are very fortunate to have someone with as much heart and history as Campy representing our organization.”

Russell is a broadcast analyst on "Cavaliers Live" which airs before and after every Cavaliers game on Fox Sports Ohio. He's also the Cavaliers' Director of Alumni Relations. He helps connect former players with the organization, which keeps them involved in the community after their playing days are over.

Russell spend seven seasons with the Cavaliers, including 1979 when he was an Eastern Conference All-Star.

