Daily News - May 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired J.B. Bickerstaff as associate head coach, league sources told cleveland.com.

The two sides are still working through the final details and specific terms of the contract, but sources said Bickerstaff will receive a long-term deal.

Bickerstaff impressed the Cavaliers during his interview for the head-coaching gig and was considered one of the team’s top candidates until John Beilein agreed to leave the University of Michigan. Shortly after Beilein was hired, sources told cleveland.com that the Cavs would “love” to get Bickerstaff as Beilein’s top aide, putting Bickertsaff at the top of their wish list. But Cleveland’s front office didn’t want to force any coaches on Beilein, instead giving him the freedom to hire his own staff.

On Wednesday morning, Beilein and Bickerstaff met for breakfast in Chicago at the NBA combine and the two hit it off, sources said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the NBA Combine in the rearview mirror, NBA teams are headed for Agency Pro Days while also scheduling individual prospect workouts.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, they enter the 2019 draft with a pair of first-round picks, two more chances to add building blocks to possibly accelerate this lengthy rebuild. After moments of initial disappointment on lottery night, the ping-pong balls sending Cleveland tumbling to the fifth-overall pick, general manager Koby Altman proclaimed that the Cavs will add a “good player” in the Top 5.

The prospects list looks solid. But there’s a clear drop in talent following the first four picks, meaning Altman and staff will have plenty of work ahead. Can they identify a gem again, just as they did by grabbing Collin Sexton with the eighth-overall pick and watching him turn into one of the best players in the 2018 draft class. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers took a major step in their goal to build an experienced NBA staff around new coach John Beilein with the hiring of J.B. Bickerstaff as associate head coach.

The Cavs made the announcement late Sunday night that they had agreed to terms with Bickerstaff, 40, who interviewed for the Cavs’ vacancy on April 30. He met former University of Michigan coach Beilein on Wednesday during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

A league source confirmed a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Bickerstaff will receive a long-term contract.

“We couldn’t be happier or feel more fortunate that J.B. is joining us as associate head coach,” Cavs General Manager Koby Altman said in a statement. “Having someone with J.B.’s level of experience join Coach Beilein, in partnership and leadership, to guide our team is something we are confident is an excellent addition for us. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

