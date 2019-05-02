Daily News - May 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love talks anxiety, depression and the time he thought he was going to die mid-game

Author: Gabriel Noble/Kate Murphy

Publication: Yahoo Sports

NBA All-Star Kevin Love’s mental health journey began in a moment of anxiety on the basketball court during a November 2017 game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers champion had a panic attack.

“I had never experienced anything like that before. I thought I was having cardiac arrest or I was having a heart attack and I was going to die,” Love recalled to the Yahoo News show “Dear Men.”

“It was just one of those things where I couldn’t catch my breath, my heart was pounding, I couldn’t get it to stop.”

Love removed himself from the game and went into the locker room and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where they found nothing wrong. That’s when Love realized “There’s obviously something wrong here, not necessarily something that’s going to show up on a test that they have, but I don’t want to be here again.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to interview Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen for head coaching job Friday, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ next head coaching interview will come on Friday, as they are scheduled to meet with Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, multiple sources told cleveland.com.

Jensen, 42, talked to the Memphis Grizzlies about their coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

Jensen, who got his start as an assistant for mentor Rick Majerus at Saint Louis, was the first head coach of the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate Canton Charge. He was named Coach of the Year in 2013, his final season with the Charge before joining the Utah Jazz, where he has spent his entire NBA tenure. Jensen was elevated to Quin Snyder’s lead assistant in 2018 after Igor Kokoskov’s departure for Phoenix.

Known for his defensive principles, attention to detail and player development, Jensen has helped Jazz center Rudy Gobert become one of the NBA’s best at the position. This Cavaliers coaching search has centered on candidates who thrive in that player development area -- a must for one of the league’s youngest teams. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Season-In-Review: Tristan Thompson

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: Tristan Thompson’s truncated 2018-19 Season makes it tempting to wonder what might have been if he was healthy for the entire campaign.

From the 2012-13 Season through ’15-16, the Toronto native didn’t miss a single contest – breaking Jim Chones' iron man streak by playing in 447 straight contests dating back to his rookie campaign. But he was limited to 53 games last year and a foot injury kept him on the shelf for all but 43 this year.

When the eighth-year man was able to go, he was highly-effective, especially on the glass – averaging career-bests in rebounding (10.2 rpg), both on the offensive (4.0) and defensive (6.2) ends.

But even those numbers are slightly misleading. Thompson pulled down double-digit boards just once when he tried to return in the final month of the season. Before his injury in early December, the former Longhorn was on a roll – grabbing 19 rebounds in three of the six games preceding that contest in Milwaukee, already having posted two 20-rebound performances in November. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

