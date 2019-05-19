Daily News - May 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers, Part 1: Are they better prepared after LeBron’s second exit?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first time LeBron James left the Cavaliers, “it shook our world.”

That was how one Cavaliers executive explained it to me. Or as former Cavs General Manager David Griffin said, “It was an emotional storm.”

Yes, the Cavs knew their star could leave via free agency in the summer of 2010. James had spent his first seven seasons with the Cavs. In 2007, he led them to the NBA Finals, where they were swept by San Antonio. After that, it was mostly frustration. There were brilliant regular seasons. The Cavaliers had records of 66-16 and 61-21 in his final two years. But there were no return trips to the NBA Finals.

Desperation had almost a suffocating grip on the franchise as James entered the final season of his contract. Remember how the Cavs imported an out-of-shape, 37-year-old Shaquille O’Neal? The 7-footer vowed to “Bring a ring to the King!” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs coach John Beilein brings unique energy to job

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CHICAGO — When new Cavaliers coach John Beilein learned that director of player development Mike Gerrity was spending five days in Turkey working out Cedi Osman, Beilein asked that they call him on FaceTime so he could watch.

Considering the seven-hour time difference, Osman’s schedule with Gerrity may have changed immediately.

When Beilein decided last Sunday to accept the Cavs’ offer of a five-year contract, he used the rest of the night to write individual texts to his players at the University of Michigan. On Tuesday, he phoned each member of the Cavs.

Those who know Beilein, who arrives in Northeast Ohio after 12 seasons at Michigan, say he is a tireless worker. At the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday, he wasn’t ready to explain the style of offense the Cavs will run, not only because he said it will fit his players’ strengths, but because he has to watch “a lot more” Cavs and NBA film. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs seem to want Duke’s Barrett in draft; but can they trade up?

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

It is sounding more and more like the Cavaliers want to draft Duke star R.J. Barrett, and if that is indeed the goal, they will likely have to do some real maneuvering to make it happen.

Barrett is a projected top-three pick; the Cavs have the fifth overall selection.

Do the math and you can see that as things are currently constructed, the Cavs won’t end up with Barrett. But according to several opposing execs at the NBA Combine this weekend, Barrett is who the Cavs really want.

Basically, if the Cavs do nothing but hang on to the fifth pick, it’s probably only because they feel they can draft Barrett at that spot. Or it’s because no one would trade with them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

