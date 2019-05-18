Daily News - May 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Listen to a sports editor’s take on new Cavs coach John Beilein: This week in the CLE

Author: Chris Quinn

Publication: Cleveland.com

Can a college coach win in the NBA today? And what makes John Beilein so special that the sports world took notice when he agreed to helm the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Dave Campbell, sports editor at cleveland.com, offers his insights on these and other issues involving the decision to bring Beilein to Cleveland from the University of Michigan, where Beilein established himself as a guy who wins without superstar players.

Did Beilein get tired of the corruption that removed fairness from college recruiting, as some schools broke the rules by providing illegal incentives to players? Dave talks with colleagues Laura Johnston and Mark Naymik about how the more level playing field in the NBA might have attracted Beilein.

Dave also discusses what might have motivated Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to take a chance on a coach with no NBA experience. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft Combine 2019: 5 players with the most to gain

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The NBA Combine is going on in Chicago. A number of the top players have already left or are skipping drills completely, giving other prospects a chance to showcase their skills in front of teams.

Here are five with the most to gain before the week concludes:

Kevin Porter Jr.

The questions with Porter don’t come on the court. There will be plenty of other individual workouts leading up to the draft for teams to get a glimpse of his immense potential that has some around the NBA believing he’s worthy of a top-10, maybe even top-five, selection. A gifted scorer with good size (6-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan), the most important aspect of the combine for Porter is the sit-downs with teams. He has plenty to explain. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Michigan players say Cavaliers will come to appreciate what John Beilein taught them

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CHICAGO — Michigan coach John Beilein welcomed Charles Matthews with open arms when he transferred from Kentucky after the 2015-16 season, but did not go easy on him.

There were tough days when Matthews admitted, “I gave him a lot of headaches, he gave me a lot of headaches.”

But Matthews, a senior captain who declared for the NBA Draft with one season of eligibility remaining, now considers new Cavaliers coach Beilein among college basketball’s elite.

“I feel he’s the most underrated college coach ever, I think he should be up there in the [conversation] with Coach K and Coach Cal and those guys,” Matthews said Thursday of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky’s John Calipari. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do with the Cavs. It’s a fresh start with a fresh roster. I think it’s going to be good for him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: