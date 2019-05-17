Daily News - May 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Koby Altman’s connection with John Beilein wasn’t forged only at a wedding

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CHICAGO — It wasn’t just about the wedding.

Cavaliers Assistant General Manager Mike Gansey acknowledged that General Manager Koby Altman met new coach John Beilein at Gansey’s August 2014 wedding. That was also the case for then-GM David Griffin and then-senior vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden.

(It also was a month after LeBron James returned to the Cavs and Gansey’s groomsmen, who included Beilein’s son Patrick, did James’ trademark powder toss when Gansey appeared at the altar.)

But Gansey said Altman hitting it off with then-Michigan coach Beilein the day Gansey married his wife, Amy, was not the reason the Cavs hired Beilein on Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers meet with Kevin Porter Jr. at NBA Combine, will consider him with No. 5 pick

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Much like they did with their recent coaching search, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to cast a wide net when it comes to the fifth overall pick and will consider Kevin Porter Jr. and Bol Bol at that spot, league sources told cleveland.com.

The other names in contention at No. 5 are more obvious, led by Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland, Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver and Duke’s Cameron Reddish. But Bol and Porter, a pair of prospects with red flags, also have top 10 talent, making them intriguing options for a group that is known to take risks.

According to sources, the Cavs met with Porter Wednesday night in Chicago. They are hoping to bring him to Cleveland for a pre-draft workout in the next few weeks.

After the combine, the Cavs will head to Agency Pro Days, where different reps put their clients on display for executives. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft: 10 best second-round picks of the last decade

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers enter the 2019 NBA Draft without a second-round pick, but their additional first-rounder from the Houston Rockets is close to it.

The kind of players who have been plucked from the second round can provide an idea of what gems can still be available with the 26th pick.

Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton are examples of that. All three are on teams that made playoff runs this year and are vital parts of their respective rosters.

So what does history say about the best second-round picks? Here is a look. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

