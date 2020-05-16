Daily News - May 16, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Call From The West

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Light years away from the soft-spoken Canadian kid in the cardigan that the Cavs tabbed with the fourth overall pick almost nine years ago, these days Tristan Thompson has the cool, calm veteran presence of someone who’s seen it all.

He’s the squad’s older brother, and he relishes that role. Even with Andre Drummond on the roster, T-Top’s the muscle.

And with big decisions upcoming this offseason whether the Wine & Gold are able to complete this campaign or not, Tristan maintained that steady vet demeanor when he took a moment to meet the virtual media from his California home. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs' Tristan Thompson vague on free agency plans this summer

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Tristan Thompson, like everyone else connected to the NBA, is waiting to see when and if the season suspended more than two months ago will resume.

The Cavaliers’ 6-foot-9 center will be a free agent at some point this summer — a date that will be determined once NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decides how to proceed in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson, 29, was noncommittal during a Zoom conference call May 14 when asked whether he has thought he might already have played his last game — 697 games, including playoffs — for the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘Stay basketball ready’: Tristan Thompson remains in L.A. awaiting next steps

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

Before the season was suspended back in March, the Cavs had one goal in mind: to be a spoiler team.

Their chances at making the playoffs were diminished long before, so if they could burst the bubble of a team on the fringe, that was their goal on any given night. And they racked up some solid wins in that 11-game stretch under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Then the league suspended play.

“When the news broke out about it, we were like, ‘Shit!’” Tristan Thompson said on a video conference call. “We were actually excited about messing up teams’ records.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

