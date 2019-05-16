Daily News - May 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What can No. 5 become? NBA Draft history produces quite a team

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — That sinking feeling of dropping from the second spot in the NBA Draft, based on record, to fifth after the lottery does not have to be a blow to the Cavaliers' rebuild.

History shows the fifth pick can produce a future Hall of Famer, such as Mitch Richmond or Bobby Jones. Or a potential all-star, such as DeMarcus Cousins or Steve Smith.

Other memorable talents include Darryl Dawkins, and they would not even crack the starting lineup of an all-time team of No. 5 picks.

Who would? Find out below.

POINT GUARD: Walt Frazier - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs believe coach John Beilein’s contacts, familiarity with prospects will be big asset in draft preparation

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CHICAGO — Although new Cavaliers coach John Beilein knows he will need time to adjust to the NBA, his hiring out of the University of Michigan on Monday should provide immediate benefits for the June 20 draft.

The Cavs front office was disappointed it did not end up with one of the top three picks in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft lottery, slipping from second to fifth. But as the Cavs study prospects for that spot, which include Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter, Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Duke forward Cam Reddish, they believe Beilein will be a huge asset.

The Cavs also have the Houston Rockets’ 26th pick in the first round, acquired in a three-way deal at the February trade deadline.

The personnel department, headed by General Manager Koby Altman and Beilein, will spend Thursday and Friday in Chicago at the NBA Combine, expected to be attended by 66 players. Many of them will be familiar to Beilein, who coached the Wolverines for the previous 12 seasons. Michigan was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Culver and Texas Tech in March. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2019 NBA mock draft: Jarrett Culver, De’Andre Hunter emerge as favorites for Cavs

Author: Dan Kadar

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal/em>

The NBA Draft lottery did not go as planned for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the best odds to get the No. 1 pick, the Cavs were jumped by multiple teams and won’t pick until No. 5 overall.

That means the Cavs will miss out on much more than just Duke superstar Zion Williamson. It also means the Cavs probably won’t be in position for Williamson’s teammate RJ Barrett, or highly regarded Murray State guard Ja Morant.

However, two names nave emerged as favorites for the Cavs with the fifth pick. In a survey of 10 mock drafts published after the lottery, Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver is the pick for the Cavs in six of them. Virginia small forward De’Andre Hunter was the pick in four of them. Duke small forward Cam Reddish was the other selection.

Here are each of the 10 mock drafts and explanations for the picks: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

