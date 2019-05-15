Daily News - May 15, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

John Beilein: Will a 66-year-old rookie NBA coach succeed with Cleveland Cavaliers?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Larry Shyatt was 65 years old, he went from a lifer college basketball coach to an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks.

A Cleveland Heights native and former Cleveland State assistant, Shyatt came to mind when the Cavaliers hired Beilein as their head coach.

The 66-year-old Beilein comes from Michigan, where he revived the Wolverines. That was one of four teams Beilein led to the Division I NCAA Tournament, the others being West Virginia, Richmond and Canisius.

“No question, John is a great college coach,” said Shyatt, who has been with the Mavericks since 2015. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers don’t win lottery, will pick No. 5 in 2019 NBA Draft

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ reward for one of the franchise’s worst seasons is the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In the first year with new lottery rules, put in place to discourage teams from tanking, the Cavs entered the night with a 14 percent chance at winning the lottery -- equal odds as New York and Phoenix. But the flattening of odds led to plenty of chaos, with three teams jumping up as the picks were slowly revealed on ESPN shortly after 8:40 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

The No. 5 pick is where the Cavs were most likely to land based on the percentages. They had a 27.8 percent shot of selecting there. But even though this was likely, it was the scenario Cleveland wanted to avoid, believing this class falls off after the top 3 picks (Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett).

The Cavs, who were vying to win the lottery for the fifth time since 2003, finished with a 19-63 record this season, tied for the league’s second-worst mark. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers suffer predicted lottery disappointment, stare down worst-case scenario

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Following one of his final NBA games, Channing Frye made a bold prediction.

When the conversation shifted from his impending retirement to the future of the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers, Frye didn’t yet want to discuss some of the potential prospects. Instead, he had a guess about the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place Tuesday night in Chicago.

“The Knicks and Lakers are both going to pick in front of us,” Frye said. “I’m telling you, that’s how it’s going to go. Mark that down.”

Nailed it. Just like one of his many 3-point bombs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

