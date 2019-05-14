Daily News - May 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

John Beilein recruited Cleveland long before the Cavaliers called him

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — John Beilein’s brushes with Northeast Ohio came well before growing interest in the last month between him and the Cavaliers.

Even long after he recruited Cavs assistant general manager Mike Gansey to West Virginia, following a transfer from St. Bonaventure in 2003, Beilein kept his sights on this area.

He sought Medina's 7-foot-1 Jon Teske for his squad at Michigan. Brothers Larry Nance Jr. and Pete Nance at Revere also were on his radar. Beilein will finally get to coach Larry Jr. in Cleveland, and Teske could follow him to the league in a year.

In 2014, as Beilein and his Michigan coaches recruited Teske, Medina coach Chris Hassinger took an opportunity to learn Beilein's system. As a result, he installed Michigan's offense for Teske's final two years of high school.

Hassinger has an idea of what to expect once Beilein settles in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

It started at a wedding: How Cleveland Cavaliers came to hire John Beilein

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was 4 1/2 years ago that Mike Gansey and Amy Thome were married.

At the time, Gansey was a young guy in the Cavaliers front office. So was Koby Altman.

This was in 2014 when LeBron James had returned to the Cavs.

David Griffin was the general manager. Altman was one of two assistants to Griffin. The other was Trent Redden, who also was ahead of Altman on the front office depth chart.

And Gansey?

He was “Director of Development League Operations/Basketball Operations Assistant,” according to the Cavs 2014-15 media guide. Gansey and Altman had both been hired by former Cavs GM Chris Grant in 2012. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers looking at J.B. Bickerstaff as one possibility for John Beilein’s top assistant, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With John Beilein as new head coach, the Cleveland Cavaliers have started the process of looking at candidates to fill out his staff. According to sources who spoke with cleveland.com, ex-Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is one possibility and Bickerstaff is expected to discuss that opportunity with Beilein in the near future.

The Cavs -- and Beilein -- are seeking an experienced lead assistant to help make the transition from college to the pros as smooth as possible. Bickerstaff being out of a job makes it a bit easier than trying to pry away an assistant currently under contract with another NBA team.

Bickerstaff, who is coveted by many franchises around the league, was a casualty of Memphis’ front office shakeup following the 2018-19 season. Despite guiding the Grizzlies through an injury-plagued season, forced to use an NBA-record 28 players and finishing stronger than expected with 33 wins, widespread changes forced Bickerstaff out. It also led to the demotion of general manager Chris Wallace.

After spending more than 10 years as an assistant with Charlotte, Minnesota and Houston, Bickerstaff was named interim head coach with the Rockets before moving on to Memphis as an associate for the 2016-17 campaign. In three seasons as an NBA head coach (one with Houston and two in Memphis), Bickerstaff compiled a record of 85-131, including a 1-4 mark in the playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

