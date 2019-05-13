Daily News - May 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

With lottery nearing, Cavaliers staying on guard

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

How about a starting backcourt of Collin Sexton and Ja Morant? Or Sexton and R.J. Barrett?

More than just about any other time, the odds are stacked in favor of the Cavaliers getting a quality guard in the June 20 draft.

The draft will feature three kinds of guards:

1. Dynamic Point Guards — Morant (Murray State), Darius Garland (Vanderbilt) and Coby White (North Carolina), who is actually viewed as someone who can play either backcourt position.

2. Talented Shooting Guards — Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia) and Kevin Porter Jr. (USC), who was once viewed as a lottery pick, then seemed to drop out, but apparently is back in again.

3. Wings Who Can Fill It Up — Barrett (Duke), Cam Reddish (also Duke) and perhaps Romeo Langford (Indiana). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers hire John Beilein as head coach, lure him away from Michigan, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers hired John Beilein as their next head coach, agreeing to a deal with the former University of Michigan head coach late Sunday night, league sources told cleveland.com.

According to sources, Beilen will receive a five-year deal, and he informed administration of his decision to leave for the NBA early Monday morning. Beilein interviewed with the Cavaliers early last week in Ann Arbor and the two sides agreed to keep those conversations quiet out of respect for the university.

After that meeting, the Cavs continued with the rest of their interviews. Beilein talked face to face with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert on Friday and both sides started moving closer to an agreement. Cleveland then went on with the remainder of its scheduled interviews. Following meetings with Denver’s Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr. along with Portland’s David Vanterpool, the Cavs believed Beilein was the best person for the job. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers stunning choice might work in John Beilein as coach

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- John Beilein to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

A 66-year-old career college coach who has never been in the NBA? Can he be the guy to rebuild the Cavs?

My first impluse was, “Are they nuts?”

They being Owner Dan Gilbert and General Manager Koby Altman.

That’s because I have a very strong bias against college coaches with zero NBA experience becoming head coaches in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

