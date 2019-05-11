Daily News - May 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Mfiondu Kabengele NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Florida State forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mfiondu Kabengele has declared for the NBA Draft.

Could the redshirt sophomore forward from Florida State be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Kabengele in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE MFIONDU KABENGELE FILE - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matisse Thybulle NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Washington forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Matisse Thybulle has declared for the NBA Draft. Could the senior forward from Washington be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Thybulle in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE MATISSE THYBULLE FILE

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

2018-19 stats: 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 41.5 field-goal percentage, 30.5 percent shooting on 3s and 85.1 percent free-throw shooting in 31.1 minutes per game.

What you should know: Thybulle is 22 years old and is from Seattle. He does not turn 23 until March 4 next year. Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., he spent part of his childhood in Sydney, Australia. Additionally … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Talen Horton-Tucker NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Iowa State forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Talen Horton-Tucker has declared for the NBA Draft. Could the freshman guard from Iowa State be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Horton-Tucker in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE TALEN HORTON-TUCKER FILE - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: