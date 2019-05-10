Daily News - May 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love on How to Find the Right Therapist, and What to Do If You Can’t Afford One

Author: Alex Shultz

Publication: GQ.com

“I’m an ass***,” Kevin Love mutters apologetically, after he explains his habit for interrupting. He swings his white Air Force Ones—size 17—off the conference room table and sits up in his chair as I restate my question.

We’re talking about mental health, and “an ass***” is not how I would describe Love, at least based on my limited sample size. The 30-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward is, at worst, overeager to get his point across, which cannot be said of many other contemporary professional athletes in their interactions with The Media. (To be fair, I’m not pressing him about his LeBron-less Cavs and their 19-63 record this season.) It’s been a little more than a year since Love’s March 2018 essay for The Players Tribune, when he revealed that he was seeing a therapist after a panic attack in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. He still has more to say on the subject, and for good reason. While it’s true that some onlookers are of the incorrigible machismo variety—forever insistent that choosing to express thoughts and feelings out loud is exclusively for beta cucks—many others who listen to Love are not so hopeless. He’s well-aware of this, which is why he’s on a media tour of sorts in New York City during Mental Health Awareness month.

Love is also in New York City because he just got a place in Manhattan, where he’ll be training this summer. During a conversation with GQ, he offers up practical advice about anxiety, depression, and therapy, and squeezes in a little basketball talk, too.

GQ: There’s a huge barrier to entry for therapy, which is how much it costs. For someone who can’t afford therapy, what would you recommend? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Grant Williams NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Tennessee forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Grant Williams has declared for the NBA Draft.

Could the junior forward from Tennessee be an option for the Cavaliers?

Get to know Williams in this profile for the draft, which is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE GRANT WILLIAMS FILE

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 236 pounds

2018-19 stats: 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 56.4 field-goal percentage, 32.6 percent shooting on 3s and 81.9 percent free-throw shooting in 31.9 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, breakups and a trade that’s no longer as lopsided as it once looked: Fedor’s five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been almost two years since their public breakup and old teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are in the same spot: Forced to watch the playoffs while trying to parse through the uncertainty that lies ahead.

An incredible playoff streak shattered, James is witnessing his new team in Los Angeles botch a coaching search. He’s gone from imagining a reunion with Tyronn Lue to wondering about where his organization goes next. Lionel Hollins? Jason Kidd? Frank Vogel? Juwan Howard? Someone else?

Irving’s failed leadership was at the center of Boston’s early playoff exit Wednesday night. The Celtics were dispatched 4-1 by the tougher, more-connected Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. There’s no shame in losing to a better team. It happens all the time. Milwaukee boasts the league’s best record for a reason. They have the possible MVP (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and Coach of the Year (Mike Budenholzer). They have a more mature group. They made a couple shrewd additions ahead of the trade deadline while the Celtics attempted to simultaneously balance the present and future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

