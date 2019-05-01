Daily News - May 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers interviewing J.B. Bickerstaff for coaching vacancy Tuesday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers will interview former Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for their coaching vacancy on Tuesday, league sources told cleveland.com.

Bickerstaff, 40, was fired after two seasons in Memphis, tallying a respectable 33-49 record in his final year. Despite guiding the Grizzlies through an injury-plagued season, forced to use an NBA-record 28 players and finishing stronger than expected, Bickerstaff was part of an organizational shakeup that also led to the demotion of general manager Chris Wallace.

After spending more than 10 years as an assistant with Charlotte, Minnesota and Houston, Bickerstaff was named interim head coach with the Rockets before moving on to Memphis as an associate for the 2016-17 campaign. In three seasons as an NBA head coach (one with Houston and two in Memphis), Bickerstaff compiled a record of 85-131, including a 1-4 mark in the playoffs.

According to sources, the Cavs were surprised when the Grizzlies moved on and consider this a unique opportunity to talk with a candidate who possesses valuable head coaching experience. Bickerstaff has been praised for his player development and defensive approach, helping the undermanned Grizzlies finish ninth in defensive rating -- a massive improvement from 2017-18 when they ranked 22nd. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff interviewed with Cavaliers

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff interviewed with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, a league source confirmed, and Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen is reportedly also on this week’s schedule.

Bickerstaff, 40, is the son of Cavs General Manager Koby Altman’s senior adviser Bernie Bickerstaff. The elder Bickerstaff, 75, spent 33 years as a coach or assistant in the NBA, last under the Cavs’ Mike Brown in 2013-14.

The Grizzlies fired J.B. Bickerstaff on April 11 after going 48-97, including the 2017-18 season, when he took over after 19 games. This season, the Grizzlies finished 33-49, and General Manager Chris Wallace and VP of basketball operations John Hollinger were also reassigned in the shakeup.

Bickerstaff also served as interim coach of the 2015-16 Rockets, who compiled a 37-34 record under his direction. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Source: J.B. Bickerstaff interviews for Cavaliers coaching opening

Author: Tom Withers/Associated Press

Publication: Medina Gazette

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers are interviewing a coaching candidate with a familiar name.

Former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff met Tuesday with the Cavaliers about their job, a person familiar with the team’s coaching search told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team is not revealing its plans. Bickerstaff’s father, Bernie, was a longtime NBA coach and currently is a senior adviser with the Cavaliers.

The 40-year-old Bickerstaff was fired earlier this month by the Memphis Grizzlies, who made a coaching change and demoted general manager Chris Wallace to their scouting department in the wake of a disappointing 33-49 season. The Grizzlies had numerous injuries and crumbled after a 12-5 start.

Bickerstaff was named the Grizzlies’ interim coach in November 2017 to replace David Fizdale. Bickerstaff has previous experience as an assistant with Charlotte, Minnesota and Houston, and he has been praised for his ability to help develop young players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

