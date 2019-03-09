Daily News - March 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers getting potential glimpse into future frontcourt with Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. pairing

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- Kevin Love’s early-season toe injury robbed the Cleveland Cavaliers of the chance to use Love and Larry Nance Jr. together.

Head coach Larry Drew has been making up for lost time, and he’s thrilled with the results.

"I love the fact that with (Nance) at the 5 it makes us more athletic and from a versatility standpoint we can do some things, whether he's in there with Kevin or in there with Marquese (Chriss)," Drew said. "It gives us versatility at both ends of the floor. It allows us to do some things defensively that we love having him involved with. He has been terrific as far as making adjustments whether I play him at the 4 or 5."

Heat Pull Past Cavs After Intermission

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Friday’s meeting in Miami was truly a tale of two halves. Unfortunately, the second one looked all too familiar to the Wine & Gold on South Beach.

After a first half that featured 13 ties and 22 lead-changes, the second stanza featured the Heat making a procession to the free throw line, eventually pulling away to hand Cleveland the 126-110 loss – the Cavaliers’ 16th straight defeat at American Airlines Arena.

The Cavaliers led by one after one quarter and the game was knotted at 57-apiece at intermission, but Miami flummoxed Cleveland with their zone defense in the second half while putting up 69 points over the final 24 minutes.

Sexton sets rookie record for most three-pointers made in Cavs' history

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Collin Sexton set the Cavaliers' rookie record for most three-pointers made on Friday night. Sexton moved past Kyrie Irving with his 76th three-pointer of the season.

FOX Sports Ohio ✔ @FOXSportsOH "It's pretty cool just because, like, people have been saying I can't shoot."

Collin Sexton is happy to prove his doubters wrong and open things up for his @cavs teammates.#CavsHeat | #BeTheFight

The rookie finished with 27 points and six assists in the Cavs' 126-110 loss to the Heat.

