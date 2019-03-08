Daily News - March 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, Game 66 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MIAMI -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-49) will wrap up their two-game road trip on Friday night against the Miami Heat (30-34).

When: 8 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 100-94 on Jan. 25. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsHeat Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game roadie on Friday night in South Beach when they take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff from AmericanAirlines Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will aim to get back into the win column following Wednesday's, 113-107, loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Cavs were unable to weather a strong fourth-quarter push by Brooklyn, they continued to produce at a high-level on offense by connecting on 16 three-point field goals against the Nets. The squad is now averaging 14.5 three-pointers per contest over the past 11 games.

The Wine & Gold's red-hot shooting in Brooklyn began with Kevin Love, who finished the contest with a team-high 24 points and a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with four assists and one steal while going 4-8 (.500) from deep over 31 minutes. In his six appearances since the All-Star Break, Love is averaging 22.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game including five double-doubles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Since The Break

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold have shown improvement since the All-Star Break and Cavs.com dissects some digits from their past seven contests in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

109.3 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold since the Break.

47 … total steals swiped by the Cavs in those seven contests.

14.1 … triples per game canned by Cleveland during that span.

22.0, 12.2 … points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love in six games since February 13.

.804 … free throw percentage shot by the Wine & Gold in their last seven matchups. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Look at numbers shows where Cavs have improved, still lacking

Author: Christopher Kreider

Publication: Amico Hoops

With Wednesday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers maintained their 14 percent chance at winning the NBA draft lottery on May 14. That’s good news for fans in favor of a “Tank for Zion” campaign.

Coach Larry Drew’s guys have been playing with an unbridled energy as of late, however, particularly since the return of star forward Kevin Love in mid-February. That’s bad news for fans in favor of a nosedive-style tank fest to close the season.

So who exactly are these Cavs anyway? Are they the hapless bunch that looked incapable of defeating the Flint Tropics earlier in the season, or are they a promising young group finally turning a corner?

Let’s look at some key metrics that help define the Wine & Gold a bit further. - CLICK HERE to read full story.