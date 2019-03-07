Daily News - March 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

David Nwaba keeps giving Cleveland Cavaliers plenty to think about ahead of summer

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- There are countless ways to measure a player’s impact. No matter the metric, it points to the same result: David Nwaba has been one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ better players.

He deserves a long look this summer.

On Wednesday night against Brooklyn, the Cavs bumbled their way through a hideous first quarter. They shot 31 percent from the field, coughed the ball up eight times, had countless defensive breakdowns that led to layups, dunks, raised palms and some verbal sparring between players on the bench.

It was the start the Cavs needed to avoid.

Then head coach Larry Drew turned to his bench, one of the most productive in the NBA. Led by Nwaba, Jordan Clarkson and Matthew Dellavedova, Cleveland cut the double-digit Brooklyn lead to five. And then moments later, just two. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers fade in fourth quarter against Brooklyn Nets, lose 113-107: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew was perturbed by the team’s effort early in Wednesday night’s game. His starting group the biggest culprit during a sloppy first half.

They responded. It just wasn’t enough to leave Brooklyn with a comeback win.

The Cavs lost to the Nets 113-107, fighting all the way back from a double-digit deficit and building an eight-point lead, only to watch the Nets pull away late in the fourth quarter.

“We have to come out ready to play at the start of a game," Drew said following the loss. "We were able to overcome that, but playing on the road you can’t play like that. Going down the stretch we just didn’t make plays on either end. Brooklyn has been playing well and you have to give credit where credit is due. They’ve really been getting after people. We allowed them to speed us up a little bit, but when it really came down to it down the stretch, we just didn’t make the plays. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Fourth-Quarter Surge Leads Nets Past Cavs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- After duking it out for four quarters and three overtime periods the last time these two tangled just before the All-Star Break, fans might’ve been wondering what they’d have up their sleeves for an encore.

It wasn’t quite the thriller that unfolded back in mid-February at The Q, but both squads did stage an entertaining back-and-forth affair – with the Nets using a 14-0 fourth-quarter push, pulling away late for the 113-107 win on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center.

Cleveland got off to a sluggish start, turning the ball over eight times in the first quarter, before finding their footing in the second – erasing Brooklyn’s early 15-point advantage and trailing by just five at the break.

The Cavaliers were even better after half, outscoring the Nets, 35-25, in the third quarter and taking a five-point edge of their own headed to the fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

