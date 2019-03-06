Daily News - March 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Brandon Knight showing his well-documented work ethic to make the most of his opportunity with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The stories about Brandon Knight’s work ethic are plentiful.

They stretch back to his time as a teenager in South Florida, where he was one of the top five high school players in the country and won two Gatorade National Player of the Year awards. Just ask Ed Waite, Knight’s friend, former teammate and former Monmouth University forward.

“One day in high school, Brandon called me and said, ‘Hey, let’s work out today,” Waite said. “I asked what he had in mind and he says, ‘Let’s go to the beach for a workout then finish up in the gym.

“We both pulled up to Commercial Beach in Ft. Lauderdale. It’s like 90 degrees outside. We start the beach workout and after about an hour of work, we proceeded to do sprints in the sand. We kept our socks on, just so the sand wouldn’t feel like walking across a frying pan.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, Game 65 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-48) will open their two-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets (33-33) on Wednesday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Nets 148-139 in triple overtime on Feb. 13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsNets Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold begin their two-game road trip on Wednesday when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Tipoff from Barclays Center is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head to The Borough on a high note after improving their record to 5-3 in their last eight games following their 107-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. In the win, six Cavs players scored in double figures for the 22nd time this season, including Jordan Clarkson-18, Collin Sexton-17, Kevin Love-16, Cedi Osman-14, Matthew Dellavedova-11 and Larry Nance Jr.-11.

In that game, the Wine & Gold shot .913 (21-23) from the free throw line, extending their single-season franchise record to 11 games shooting .900 or better from the foul line. Since February 25 (four games), the Cavs are shooting a combined .846 (99-117) from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers are also shooting well from deep and have now made at least 10 threes in 10 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.3 three-pointers per contest over that span. They hit a season-high 18 triples versus the Nets on February 13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

