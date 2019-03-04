Daily News - March 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Clarkson, Love lead Cavaliers to 107-93 win over Magic

Author: Steve Herrick

Publication: Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love makes the Cleveland Cavaliers a different basketball team.

The Orlando Magic learned that lesson Sunday night in what could be a costly loss for their playoff hopes.

A night after being held out of a 36-point loss to Detroit, Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 107-93 win.

Orlando, which was coming off wins over Golden State and Indiana, rallied to tie the game at 81 with seven minutes to play before Cleveland took over. The Cavaliers hit seven 3-pointers in the period, including two each by Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman.

Love is still progressing from foot surgery in November and has yet to play on back-to-back days. The five-time All-Star was ready after watching Saturday’s 129-93 debacle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers having fun, building chemistry in midst of tough season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a hilarious twist, Kevin Love’s old teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving seem miserable while Love, the lone remaining piece of a once-dominant Big Three, playing on one of the worst teams in the NBA, is in Cleveland having a blast.

No, really, he is.

Despite the Cavs having just 16 wins, there isn’t a sense of doom in the locker room. Quite the opposite actually.

“It’s funny to say, it seems a little bit elementary, but we’re having fun,” Love said following the Cavs 107-93 win against eighth-seeded Orlando. “We’re having fun playing together. Always fun to win. But we’re sharing the ball, moving the ball and we’re playing for each other. I think we’re making steps and strides in the right direction. I think it relieves attention from losing and just not accepting the losses." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers relishing spoiler role, beat Orlando Magic 107-93: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers believed they could be the Orlando Magic. Well, not them specifically, but at least in the position where the Magic are -- fighting for one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots.

Those dreams died in the first few months. It’s all about pride now. That, and a chance to play spoiler, a role head coach Larry Drew said the Cavs are relishing.

Hosting a potential playoff team for the second time in as many nights, the Cavs were back in that role. This time, they performed much better. It didn’t look anything like Saturday, when the seventh-seeded Detroit Pistons pounded dispirited Cleveland by 36 points.

Against Orlando, which entered the game 8-2 in its previous 10, clinging to the eighth seed and hoping to make the postseason for the first time since 2012, the Cavs used a masterful fourth quarter en route to a 107-93 win. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

