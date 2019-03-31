Daily News - March 31, 2019

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Collin Sexton believes he deserves All-Rookie First Team honors -- and he’s right
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
LOS ANGELES – Collin Sexton entered his rookie season with a list of goals. Some he won’t reveal because he’s on the verge of reaching them and doesn’t want to test fate.
But two on that list: Rising Stars Challenge and First Team All-Rookie.
“That was one of my goals,” Sexton admitted in a sit-down interview with cleveland.com at the team’s hotel in Beverly Hills. "Would mean a lot. A tremendous accomplishment because there’s only five. It just shows all the hard work you’ve put in the entire season.”
NBA coaches didn’t pick Sexton to play at All-Star Weekend. They passed him twice. After the initial rosters were revealed, Los Angeles sophomore Lonzo Ball suffered an ankle injury and needed a replacement. Instead of Sexton, who seemed like the logical candidate, New York rookie Kevin Knox got the call. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108: Playoff-bound Clippers rout Cavs
Author: Steve Dilbeck / The Associated Press
Publication: Akron Beacon Journal
LOS ANGELES — The surging Los Angeles Clippers don’t need a motto, but after their latest win, they did seem to have a preferred slogan:
Don’t slow our roll.
Saturday’s 132-108 victory over the Cavaliers was the seventh in eight games and 12th in 14 for the playoff-bound Clippers. They moved within one-half game of the San Antonio Spurs for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with five games remaining in their regular season.
“We’re playing at a real high level right now,” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. “We’re moving the ball and it’s fun. We’re defending — so we really don’t care who we play.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Second Quarter Surge Lifts Clippers Past Cavs
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Wrap-Up -- For this recap, maybe it’d be better to discuss the Turning Point first.
The final score would indicate that the Clippers had their way with the Wine & Gold on Saturday afternoon. But in actuality, a four-minute spurt to end the second quarter and a two-minute stretch to start the third was all the Clippers needed to turn an otherwise tight game into the lopsided 132-108 decision it turned out to be.
The game was knotted up at 48-apiece with just under four minutes to play before intermission, but the Clippers proceeded to close the first half on a 17-4 run and opened the second stanza scoring the first eight points.
Cleveland rallied back, cutting a 23-point Clippers’ lead to just seven late in the third quarter before the Clippers pulled away in the fourth – with super-sub Lou Williams scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final period. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
