Daily News - March 31, 2019

Collin Sexton believes he deserves All-Rookie First Team honors -- and he’s right

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES – Collin Sexton entered his rookie season with a list of goals. Some he won’t reveal because he’s on the verge of reaching them and doesn’t want to test fate.

But two on that list: Rising Stars Challenge and First Team All-Rookie.

“That was one of my goals,” Sexton admitted in a sit-down interview with cleveland.com at the team’s hotel in Beverly Hills. "Would mean a lot. A tremendous accomplishment because there’s only five. It just shows all the hard work you’ve put in the entire season.”

NBA coaches didn’t pick Sexton to play at All-Star Weekend. They passed him twice. After the initial rosters were revealed, Los Angeles sophomore Lonzo Ball suffered an ankle injury and needed a replacement. Instead of Sexton, who seemed like the logical candidate, New York rookie Kevin Knox got the call. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Clippers 132, Cavaliers 108: Playoff-bound Clippers rout Cavs

Author: Steve Dilbeck / The Associated Press

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

LOS ANGELES — The surging Los Angeles Clippers don’t need a motto, but after their latest win, they did seem to have a preferred slogan:

Don’t slow our roll.

Saturday’s 132-108 victory over the Cavaliers was the seventh in eight games and 12th in 14 for the playoff-bound Clippers. They moved within one-half game of the San Antonio Spurs for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with five games remaining in their regular season.

“We’re playing at a real high level right now,” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. “We’re moving the ball and it’s fun. We’re defending — so we really don’t care who we play.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Second Quarter Surge Lifts Clippers Past Cavs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- For this recap, maybe it’d be better to discuss the Turning Point first.

The final score would indicate that the Clippers had their way with the Wine & Gold on Saturday afternoon. But in actuality, a four-minute spurt to end the second quarter and a two-minute stretch to start the third was all the Clippers needed to turn an otherwise tight game into the lopsided 132-108 decision it turned out to be.

The game was knotted up at 48-apiece with just under four minutes to play before intermission, but the Clippers proceeded to close the first half on a 17-4 run and opened the second stanza scoring the first eight points.

Cleveland rallied back, cutting a 23-point Clippers’ lead to just seven late in the third quarter before the Clippers pulled away in the fourth – with super-sub Lou Williams scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final period. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

