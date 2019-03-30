Daily News - March 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers, Game 77 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-57) will continue their five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers (45-31) on Saturday afternoon.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Staples Center

Where: Staples Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talking to myself about the future, how does it look? – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Watching the Cavaliers lately, I end up talking to myself – but it’s not all bad.

QUESTION: Don’t try to tell me that you’re upbeat about this team.

ANSWER: Is that a question?

Q: Come on, this team stinks. Don't you look at the standings?

#CavsClippers Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers head to Hollywood on Saturday to round out their season series with the L.A. Clippers. Tipoff from STAPLES Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland enters Saturday's matchup looking to snap a four-game skein which includes a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in the Lone Star State.

While the Cavaliers couldn't close out Thursday night's meeting with San Antonio, the team continued to hold their own with yet another Playoff-caliber squad. One reason why Cleveland has improved over the past few weeks is their three-point shooting. The Cavs went 12-29 (.414) from deep at San Antonio and are now averaging the sixth-most three-pointers per game in the NBA since February 8 at 13.5.

Another reason stems from the play of Collin Sexton who is on pace to become just the third rookie in NBA history to average at least 16.0 PPG, while shooting at least .400 from the three-point line and .800 from the free throw line (Larry Bird in 1979-80 and Stephen Curry in 2009-10).

