Daily News - March 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, Game 64 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-48) will host the Orlando Magic (30-34) in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday evening.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Magic 102-100 on Nov. 5 in Orlando. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers are lost without Kevin Love, get pounded by Pistons 129-93: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If not for their familiar wine and gold jerseys with Cleveland across the chest, the Cavaliers would have been unrecognizable Saturday night.

This wasn’t the gritty, confident bunch that entered the game having won four of the previous six.

The Cavs learned all about Kevin Love’s impact during his 50-game absence that led to one of the worst starts in franchise history. His value was confirmed over the last few weeks, as the revitalized Cavs started to flash some exciting potential. With Love on the floor, they played a respectable -- and watchable -- brand of basketball, showing the fight and growth that was supposed to define the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Inside Channing Frye’s decision to retire following this season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Channing Frye was with his family in Puerto Rico during All-Star break when his future came into focus.

After spending the last 14 years in the NBA, pouring his all into the game he loves, it was time to make room for something else.

“The straw that broke the camel's back, I was on vacation,” Frye said. “I went to Puerto Rico with my kids and I saw our best friends who live down there and their kids are 12, 11, 10. My son is eight now. I'm like, ‘I want to go his practice and not have to worry about my practice.’ I want to make time for them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: