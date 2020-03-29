Daily News - March 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

J.B. Bickerstaff hoping to finish regular season, staying in contact with Cavaliers during coronavirus shutdown

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was at home on that life-altering Wednesday night. The Cavs had lost to the Bulls in Chicago a night earlier and Bickerstaff wanted to spend one last evening with his wife Nikki and three kids before embarking on a 10-day road trip that was set to begin with a flight to Charlotte the next day..

That’s when he heard the rattling news. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case in the NBA..

Bickerstaff, stunned at first, grabbed his phone and texted a few of his friends on the Utah Jazz staff. Then came the aftershock. The NBA moved quickly, announcing that the remainder of the season had been suspended. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NCAA’s greatest hits: Austin Carr’s record 61 points in 1970

Author: Eric Olson

Publication: Apnews.com

Austin Carr played for Notre Dame in an era when prolific scorers dominated college basketball.

LSU’s Pete Maravich was scoring 40 a night and still No. 1 on the points list. Niagara’s Calvin Murphy, Purdue’s Rick Mount and St. Bonaventure’s Bob Lanier, along with Carr, were others putting up eye-popping numbers.

It wasn’t until Carr scored a still-standing NCAA Tournament-record 61 points against Ohio in the first round in 1970 that, in his mind, he started to separate himself. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why NBA players are in position to lead COVID-19 relief efforts

Author: Dan Woike

Publication: LATimes.com

More than 915,000 people have watched Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion, speak earnestly about the uncertainty Americans face with COVID-19 transforming their lives.

“What’s up everybody? It’s Kevin Love here, just checking in. I know that we’re going through some tough times … ”

He filmed the message in a few takes — the first couple of tries were longer than five minutes — from his dining room table, an American flag painted on distressed wood directly behind him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.