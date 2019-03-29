Daily News - March 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love continues to raise awareness for mental health, will receive special honor at Carnegie Hall in May

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- Two of the strongest advocates for mental health awareness will take the court Thursday night in San Antonio, using their platform as basketball stars to make a significant difference in the world.

More than a year ago, Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan, who was playing for the Toronto Raptors at the time, opened up about his struggle with depression. About a week later, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love penned his own letter on Player’s Tribune titled, “Everyone Is Going Through Something.”

“He was the guy that opened the door for me,” Love said of DeRozan’s impact. “I think I’ll always be not only connected to him, but thankful to him in a big way.”

Since pressing send on that letter last March, one that disclosed Love's battles with panic attacks, anxiety and depression, he has stepped to the forefront. He didn't expect to become this powerful voice. But is thrilled with the impact he's already had and is determined to keep making a difference.

Cleveland Cavaliers can’t spoil Manu Ginobili Night, lose to San Antonio Spurs 116-110: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers nearly ruined Manu Ginobili Night.

With one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history sitting courtside, the Cavs made a rally that would have made Ginobili proud -- any other time.

But this night was all about him, the one he had been waiting for since announcing his retirement. Ginobili, a four-time champion with the Spurs, was to have his jersey raised to the rafters shortly after the final buzzer. DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs made sure nothing would sour the ceremony, beating the upset-minded Cavaliers 116-110.

"It's an honor man," DeRozan said. "I've seen a lot of amazing things in my career thus far. Seeing a lot greats, playing against a lot of greats, seeing a lot of greats walk away with the respect and honor that they deserve and tonight is another night for me to indulge and appreciate the opportunity. You know I played against him, I wish I would have had a year to play with him."

Cleveland Cavaliers still having fourth-quarter mental lapses

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- LeBron James used to say that experience was the greatest teacher. That belief has now been adopted by Cleveland’s leaders -- the holdovers from the James era who have accepted a more vocal role during this rebuild.

Experience -- or a lack thereof -- proved to be the difference between the Cavaliers and Spurs Thursday night. Especially in the closing moments.

“We had some mental lapses toward the end of the game,” Larry Nance Jr. said. “Defensive lapses. ATOs (After Timeout plays). Coach drew up a play and forgot the play so just some mental errors. Things that you look back on and they make you realize that we could have -- maybe should have -- won this game.”

After taking a two-point lead with 5:13 remaining, Cedi Osman canning another clutch 3-pointer off Collin Sexton's third assist, Cleveland was outscored 14-6 the rest of the way.

