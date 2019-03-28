Daily News - March 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

SAN ANTONIO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-56) will open their final road trip of the season against the San Antonio Spurs (43-32) on Thursday night.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Cavs lost to the Spurs 110-94 on Feb. 25, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final polls have closed on “Cleveland’s Best Sports Trade Ever” series. And the winner is former Cavaliers point guard Mark Price.

He defeated former Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel by just 12 votes in the finals of the fan vote to take home the title.

Learn more about the Price deal and who he defeated to become Cleveland’s best trade in sports history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Wine & Gold tipoff their five-game roadie on Thursday in the Lone Star State against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff from the AT&T Center is set for 8:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will look to get back into the win column after dropping their last three games including Tuesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at The Q. Despite the loss, the Cavs showed resilience throughout the game.

On Tuesday, Cleveland continued to excel at some crucial areas of the game including bench play. The reserves poured in 45 points compared to Boston's 40 and they have now recorded at least 40 points in five straight games. The bench is averaging 42.8 points on the season, which is good for the sixth-best in the NBA.

The Wine & Gold are shooting well from both the free throw line and the three-point arc tallying an NBA-best .826 (276-334) from the charity stripe while knocking down the seventh-most three-pointers per game in the NBA since February 8 at 13.6. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

