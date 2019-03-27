Daily News - March 27, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers swept in season series by Kyrie-less Boston Celtics, 116-106: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t complete the Eastern Conference gantlet.

The Cavs entered the night with at least one win against each of the top teams in the East -- Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia and Indiana. They beat them all. Except one. Boston. Tuesday night was their final shot and even though Cleveland pushed Boston late into the fourth quarter, the Cavs lost for the fourth time this season to the fifth-seeded Celtics, 116-106.

“Our guys were fighting,” Cavs head coach Larry Drew said. "We were right there. We were right there and didn’t get away from us until that fourth quarter. Missed a couple of shots and had a couple of turnovers. It went from a six- or eight-point game to a 12- or 14-point game. Against a good team you have to take care of the basketball and the shot selections have to be the shots that you want and it was just one of those situations where we just couldn’t get over the hump.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew won’t ‘completely rule out’ Matthew Dellavedova missing rest of season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew said Tuesday night he “wouldn’t completely rule out” the possibility of backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova missing the remainder of the 2018-19 season because of a concussion.

“I think there’s a chance,” Drew said prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics. “I wouldn’t completely rule it out. There hasn’t been any discussion about it, but I believe there’s always a chance.”

Dellavedova will miss his 10th straight game Tuesday night because of the tough blow he took against the Miami Heat on March 8. Considering all the factors involved -- the tricky nature of concussions, the league’s strict protocol, Dellavedova’s concussion history and the Cavs having just two weeks remaining -- Drew said the team will be cautious when it comes to bringing Dellavedova back. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Thinking about Kyrie Irving, LeBron James & Kevin Love – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Kyrie Irving sat out another game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, I started scribbling:

1. Kyrie Irving is a great player, possibly a future Hall of Famer. But he is a strange player, at least when it comes to blending with his teammates.

2. Irving demanded the Cavaliers to trade him in the summer 2017, and they did just that. They sensed he’d be a major problem in terms of attitude if he remained with the team. That led to a deal with Boston. With the Celtics, Irving had his dream of “being a focal point of the franchise.”

3. After Boston beat the Cavs Tuesday night, the Celtics’ record with Irving on the court was 33-29. When he was out, it’s 11-2. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

