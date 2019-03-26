Daily News - March 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, Game 75 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-55) will host the Boston Celtics (43-31) on Tuesday night, the last home game before Cleveland embarks on a five-game road trip.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 103-96 on Feb. 5. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsCeltics Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold welcome the Boston Celtics to The Land on Tuesday night. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs are looking to get back in the win column after dropping their most recent matchup to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

Overall, the Cavs have been playing well in recent weeks and especially on their home court. Cleveland is 6-3 at The Q since the All-Star Break and is averaging 111.1 points and 13.4 three-pointers (.376 3FG%) during that stretch.

The Cavaliers have been hot from beyond the arc during the second half of the season. In fact, the squad has made at least 10 threes in 19 of the last 20 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 13.8 three-pointers per contest over that span (fourth-best in NBA, trailing only Houston-16.7, Atlanta-15.1 and Detroit-14.0). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Growing Up ... Collin Sexton

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Collin Sexton is a man of many points and few words.

Growing up in Marietta, Georgia – a suburb of Atlanta – Sexton claims he started hooping at three years old. It makes sense, because at the ripe old age of 20, the kid looks like he was basically born to play basketball.

He led his high school squad to the state title game in his junior and senior seasons and committed to play for Avery Johnson at Alabama. The Young Bull tore it up in his single season in Tuscaloosa – making a name for himself in a jaw-dropping 3-on-5 performance against Minnesota – and was tabbed by the Wine & Gold with the 8th overall pick of this past June’s Draft.

In his stellar rookie season in Cleveland, Sexton has posted historic numbers – netting double-figures in 65 games so far this year, becoming just the 26th rookie in NBA history to tally at least 1,000 points and 100 threes and going on an eight-game tear of scoring at least 20 points per game after the All-Star Break. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

