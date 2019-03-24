Daily News - March 24, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, Game 74 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-54) will try to snap their five-game road losing streak when they play the Milwaukee Bucks (54-19) on Sunday evening.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBucks Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold take a quick road trip to Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon to face the Bucks for the final time this season. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (ET).

As the Cavs look to beat the Bucks for the second time in less than a week, they'll also look to bounce back from a close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at The Q.

Cavaliers CAVS VISIT BUCKS From where to catch all the action to Sunday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered. Where to Watch: FOX Sports Ohio Where to Listen: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 FM La Mega Five Keys: Joe G.'s guide to a victory. Game Notes: Learn more about Sunday's matchup. Despite the loss, the Cavs came out hot against the Clippers with 40 points in the first quarter which was good for the most in any opening period this season (previously 39 in 1Q vs. NYK on December 12, 2018). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five Keys: Cavaliers at Bucks

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Key: Grand Central The Cavaliers had their win streak at The Q snapped in the final contest of the homestand on Friday night, but not before they were able to drop the league’s best squad two days earlier. That opponent will be looking for some revenge when the Wine & Gold travel for the final meeting of the season against Milwaukee.

On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers tripped up the Greek Freak-less Bucks in Cleveland, with Collin Sexton hitting two big baskets in the final two minutes. The victory gave Cleveland its fourth straight home win over an Eastern Conference Playoff contender, but the clock struck midnight on their home streak on Friday night, with the Clippers overcoming an early 15-point deficit early and weather a Cavs rally late.

The Bucks got Giannis Antetokuonmpo back after their loss in Cleveland and immediately got back into the win column – putting a 29-point beating on Miami on Friday night to win their 10th game by at least 20 points this season. The win also gave the East-leading Bucks their 10th series win in 10 matchups against a Conference opponent.

The resurgent Cavaliers will try to keep them from turning it up to 11 on Sunday afternoon. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: