Daily News - March 23, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ home winning streak snapped by Los Angeles Clippers, 110-108: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jordan Clarkson nearly capped his historic night with a game-winning 3-pointer.

After the Los Angeles Clippers left the door open with a pair of missed free throws by Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverley in the final 14 seconds, the Cavaliers had one last chance to slay another playoff team.

Following a timeout, Cedi Osman flipped the inbounds pass to Clarkson, who went around a screen from Kevin Love. As the play started to break down, Clarkson tried to create against near-7-footer Danilo Gallinari in isolation. Clarkson dribbled to his left, toward the top of the key, and launched a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The Cavs lost to the Clippers 110-108, snapping their four-game home winning streak.

“Well, they did switch the screen and we didn’t think they were going to switch the screen and they ended up putting a bigger guy on me," Clarkson said following the game. "I just got space. It was halfway in and just rolled out. It was a shot I was confident in. I thought it was in. Shoot, it happens. Part of the game. Feel like I got a good look, it was open, and we got a good shot.”

It was only fitting that Drew designed the play for Clarkson. This was his night. It would have been the ideal celebration.

“I’ll take J.C. in that situation any day,” Kevin Love said. “Just didn’t drop for us tonight. That was a tough one, we fought really hard. I thought we executed down the stretch really well. It’s tough. We got a bad bounce on that Beverley corner 3 and they had enough separation and we just couldn’t get over the top there.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers playing like end-of-season games matter…because they do: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After Jordan Clarkson’s potential game-winner rolled out of the rim and the Los Angeles Clippers snuck away with a two-point victory against the 19-win Cleveland Cavaliers, the opposing coaching staff had a message for Larry Drew.

It was one that backed up the feeling inside Cleveland’s locker room.

“They just came up to me and said, ‘Man your guys are really playing hard.’ And we’ve been hearing that,” Drew said. “Actually they are playing for something, it’s called pride. When you get in this situation, it’s easy to roll over. But the one thing I want these guys to understand is that you gotta take the bitter with the sweet. Sometimes it’s not going to be the way you want it to be or how you hope it would be, but you still have to play through it. You have to play through tough times. You have to play through adversity. You have to play when you’re not feeling well. You have to play when you’re having nicks and pains, and our guys are doing that. I’m proud of them from that standpoint.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Can't Rally Past Clippers at The Q

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The clock finally struck midnight on the Cavaliers’ recent roll at The Q.

The Wine & Gold nearly made it five straight on their home floor, cutting the Clippers’ late seven-point lead to just a deuce with 6.4 to play. But Jordan Clarkson’s step-back three-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer as Los Angeles held on for the 110-108 win on Friday night.

The Cavaliers got off to a strong start – scoring 40 points in the opening period and taking a 15-point edge after one. But the Clippers outscored Cleveland by 24 points over the next two quarters and took a double-digit lead midway through the fourth.

L.A. struggled from the stripe down the stretch, allowing the Cavaliers to whittle down the lead. And when Kevin Love scored on a short hook shot with 10.7 to play, the Wine & Gold had cut the lead to just a point, 109-108. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: