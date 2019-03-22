Daily News - March 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Game 73 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-53) will wrap up their three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Clippers (42-30) on Friday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs and Clippers haven’t played this year. Cleveland lost to Los Angeles 116-102 on March 9, 2018, splitting the season series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Future Cleveland Cavaliers? A fan guide to the NCAA Tournament

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With Thursday being the unofficial start of March Madness, college basketball takes center stage for the next few weeks.

It gives scouts, executives and analysts one last chance for an in-person view of the top 2019 NBA Draft prospects.

General manager Koby Altman and assistant GM Mike Gansey will begin in Columbus, making the two-plus hour drive from Cleveland to get their first live look at Washington’s two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle and another glimpse of North Carolina’s freshman duo Coby White and Nassir Little. Pay attention to all of those guys, Cavs fans.

Tennessee is also in Columbus and Grant Williams could be a late-first round pick, falling right around where the Houston Rockets’ selection is supposed to be. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsClippers Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the L.A. Clippers to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland enters Friday's contest on a two-game winning streak with both victories coming against a pair of Central Division rivals earlier this week (Detroit/Monday, Milwaukee/Wednesday). The Cavs have now won four straight games at The Q and are 6-2 at home since the All-Star Break. During this four-game home win streak, the Cavs’ average margin of victory is +12.7 (116.5-103.8).

In their most recent, 107-102, win over the Bucks on Wednesday, the Cavaliers held their opponents to 36-91 (.396) shooting from the field and are now a perfect 5-0 this season when holding teams to under .400 shooting.

Also in the win, the Cavaliers' bench outscored the Bucks’ reserves 47-17. On the season, Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA in bench scoring at 42.7 points per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

