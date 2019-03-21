Daily News - March 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How Collin Sexton’s change in shot selection -- and teammates’ yelling -- has played key role in historic stretch

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are plenty of theories surrounding Collin Sexton’s scorching stretch, tallying at least 23 points in seven straight games and matching a rookie mark last hit by San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan in 1998 – an accomplishment that Sexton referred to as “cool.”

He admitted to cleveland.com more than a month ago that the Rising Stars Challenge snub was motivation, believing Knicks rookie Kevin Knox got picked as Lonzo Ball’s replacement because Knox plays in New York. Sexton, with his passion and relentless determination, is constantly looking to prove doubters wrong, to use whatever he can find as fuel. That’s just how he’s wired. So thinking that’s playing a part in his recent scoring binge wouldn’t be wrong.

The game has also noticeably slowed down for Sexton, allowing the rookie to play rather than think. That’s been part of his ascension. Kevin Love’s return has taken the focus off Sexton. The Cavs have used him away from the ball, keeping opponents from loading up against him. He’s seen numerous defensive coverages at this stage of the season and he knows how to best attack them. All of these factors matter.

But there’s something else. His shot selection. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton has learned from early crunch-time failures, gaining teammates’ trust with every big shot

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There were times earlier this season (Orlando and Chicago) when rookie Collin Sexton was plastered to the bench during crunch time, watching as head coach Larry Drew opted for George Hill or Matthew Dellavedova. There were other moments when Sexton stumbled late, having his shot rejected in Chicago, going scoreless in the fourth quarter of a tight game against LeBron James’ Lakers or missing a potential tying layup late in Atlanta.

But here’s the thing: Those were some of his most important moments. Lessons in this journey. And they led him to Wednesday night.

“I think that has been a big help to him,” Drew said following Wednesday’s 107-102 win against short-handed Milwaukee. “I think failure can be one of your best teaching tools. I really believe that with Collin because he has had the opportunity to sit over there and watch late in the game and also been in situations where he has been out there late, and it’s not always going to turn out positive, but the most important thing is you learn from it. I think as we have progressed through this season he has done that. Think he has learned a great deal being out there, whether it comes up positive or negative at the end.”

Against the Bucks, Sexton came through again. A few days after helping close out the playoff-bound Detroit Pistons with timely plays in the fourth quarter, Sexton delivered the dagger against Milwaukee, keeping the top-seeded Bucks from clinching the division title. And once again, leader Kevin Love wasn’t on the floor -- this time being evaluated for a head injury that kept him out a majority of the second half. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers lose Kevin Love, beat Giannis-less Bucks 107-102 behind Collin Sexton’s historic night: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ new-look, fully-loaded frontcourt lasted one half.

A night that started with plenty of excitement, head coach Larry Drew smiling about the endless possibilities with five healthy bigs for the first time all season, briefly turned when Kevin Love bumped heads with Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe late in the first half.

“He didn’t seem to be himself,” Drew said after the game.

Following the collision, Love stayed down for a moment, pounded the hardwood once in frustration and got up while holding his forehead. The team’s leading scorer was able to play the final few possessions before halftime and emerged from the locker room for the start of the third quarter. But after struggling early in the second half, Love exited for good at the 9:10 mark and stayed in the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury by medical personnel. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: